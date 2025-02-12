Explore
Itc Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Itc Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2025, 09:24 AM IST
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2025, by -2.07 %. The stock closed at 427.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 418.45 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates
Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC's stock opened at 428.05 and closed slightly lower at 427.30, reflecting a minor decline. The stock reached a high of 430.35 and a low of 417.50 during the day. With a market capitalization of 523,815.28 crore, ITC's performance remains robust despite the fluctuations. The 52-week high stands at 498.94, while the low is 376.93. BSE recorded a trading volume of 909,665 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2025, 09:24:37 AM IST

Cochin Shipyard, ITC, Hero Moto among 10 stocks in focus to trade Ex dividend today

Dividend Stock: Cochin Shipyard, Hero MotoCorp , ITC, Torrent Power, Man Infraconstruction , TCI Express Ltd, Expleo Solutions Ltd , Minda Corporation, Uniparts India, UNO Minda are among 10 stocks in focus to trade Ex dividend today

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/cochin-shipyard-itc-hero-moto-among-10-stocks-in-focus-to-trade-ex-dividend-today-11739328357936.html

12 Feb 2025, 09:18:31 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ITC has decreased by 1.66%, currently trading at 411.50. Over the past year, ITC's stock has seen a price increase of 9.86%, reaching 411.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23,071.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.85%
3 Months-2.74%
6 Months-8.16%
YTD-5.83%
1 Year9.86%
12 Feb 2025, 08:45:00 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1426.73Support 1413.68
Resistance 2435.17Support 2409.07
Resistance 3439.78Support 3400.63
12 Feb 2025, 08:30:01 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 517.0, 23.55% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 425.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 578.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121111
    Buy21202120
    Hold1222
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
12 Feb 2025, 08:18:08 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15864 k

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 4.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 909 k.

12 Feb 2025, 08:00:43 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed at ₹427.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 430.35 & 417.50 yesterday to end at 418.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

