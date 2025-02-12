Itc Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC's stock opened at ₹428.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹427.30, reflecting a minor decline. The stock reached a high of ₹430.35 and a low of ₹417.50 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹523,815.28 crore, ITC's performance remains robust despite the fluctuations. The 52-week high stands at ₹498.94, while the low is ₹376.93. BSE recorded a trading volume of 909,665 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Dividend Stock: Cochin Shipyard, Hero MotoCorp , ITC, Torrent Power, Man Infraconstruction , TCI Express Ltd, Expleo Solutions Ltd , Minda Corporation, Uniparts India, UNO Minda are among 10 stocks in focus to trade Ex dividend today
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/cochin-shipyard-itc-hero-moto-among-10-stocks-in-focus-to-trade-ex-dividend-today-11739328357936.html
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ITC has decreased by 1.66%, currently trading at ₹411.50. Over the past year, ITC's stock has seen a price increase of 9.86%, reaching ₹411.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23,071.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.85%
|3 Months
|-2.74%
|6 Months
|-8.16%
|YTD
|-5.83%
|1 Year
|9.86%
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|426.73
|Support 1
|413.68
|Resistance 2
|435.17
|Support 2
|409.07
|Resistance 3
|439.78
|Support 3
|400.63
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹517.0, 23.55% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹425.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹578.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|11
|11
|Buy
|21
|20
|21
|20
|Hold
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 4.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 909 k.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹430.35 & ₹417.50 yesterday to end at ₹418.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend