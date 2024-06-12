Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Itc Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went down today, 12 Jun 2024, by -0.95 %. The stock closed at 436.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 432.6 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at 436.5 and closed at 436.75. The highest price reached during the day was 437.85, while the lowest was 432.3. The market capitalization stood at 540089.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 499.6 and the 52-week low was 399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 347088 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1436.38Support 1430.83
Resistance 2439.87Support 2428.77
Resistance 3441.93Support 3425.28
12 Jun 2024, 08:32 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 500.0, 15.58% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13141515
    Buy19181717
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
12 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17022 k

Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 347 k.

12 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹436.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 437.85 & 432.3 yesterday to end at 436.75. While indications suggest the stock may be nearing its peak, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bearish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.