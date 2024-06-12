Itc Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at ₹436.5 and closed at ₹436.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹437.85, while the lowest was ₹432.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹540089.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹499.6 and the 52-week low was ₹399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 347088 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|436.38
|Support 1
|430.83
|Resistance 2
|439.87
|Support 2
|428.77
|Resistance 3
|441.93
|Support 3
|425.28
Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹500.0, 15.58% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|14
|15
|15
|Buy
|19
|18
|17
|17
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 347 k.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹437.85 & ₹432.3 yesterday to end at ₹436.75. While indications suggest the stock may be nearing its peak, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bearish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.