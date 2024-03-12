Itc Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024

Itc stock price went down today, 12 Mar 2024, by -0.96 %. The stock closed at 413.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 409.4 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for ITC was ₹416.35, closing at ₹413.35. The stock reached a high of ₹418.35 and a low of ₹408.5. The market capitalization was ₹510,991.39 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹499.6 and a 52-week low of ₹367.44. The BSE volume for ITC was 443,847 shares traded.
12 Mar 2024, 08:02:41 AM IST
