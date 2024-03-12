Active Stocks
Mon Mar 11 2024 15:57:12
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 153.50 -2.38%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 285.15 -2.53%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,427.05 -1.33%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,028.00 -1.09%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 773.50 -1.86%
Itc Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Itc Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 12 Mar 2024, by -0.96 %. The stock closed at 413.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 409.4 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price TodayPremium
Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for ITC was 416.35, closing at 413.35. The stock reached a high of 418.35 and a low of 408.5. The market capitalization was 510,991.39 crore, with a 52-week high of 499.6 and a 52-week low of 367.44. The BSE volume for ITC was 443,847 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Mar 2024, 08:02:41 AM IST

Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹413.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Itc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 443,847 with a closing price of 413.35.

