Itc Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went down today, 13 Aug 2024, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 495.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 494.35 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC Ltd opened at 492.2 and closed at 495.75. The stock reached a high of 499.9 and a low of 492.2. The company's market capitalization stood at 618,145.65 crore. ITC's 52-week high is 510.6 and the 52-week low is 399.3. The trading volume on the BSE was 289,857 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Aug 2024, 09:19 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Itc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ITC has increased by 0.15% and is currently trading at 495.10. Over the past year, ITC shares have gained 10.22%, reaching 495.10. In the same one-year period, the Nifty index rose by 25.28% to 24,347.00.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.77%
3 Months4.65%
6 Months21.57%
YTD7.03%
1 Year10.22%
13 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1499.27Support 1491.27
Resistance 2503.63Support 2487.63
Resistance 3507.27Support 3483.27
13 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 542.5, 9.74% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12131315
    Buy19181917
    Hold4433
    Sell1100
    Strong Sell0000
13 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20147 k

Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 289 k.

13 Aug 2024, 08:05 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹495.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 499.9 & 492.2 yesterday to end at 494.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

