Itc Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC Ltd opened at ₹492.2 and closed at ₹495.75. The stock reached a high of ₹499.9 and a low of ₹492.2. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹618,145.65 crore. ITC's 52-week high is ₹510.6 and the 52-week low is ₹399.3. The trading volume on the BSE was 289,857 shares.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ITC has increased by 0.15% and is currently trading at ₹495.10. Over the past year, ITC shares have gained 10.22%, reaching ₹495.10. In the same one-year period, the Nifty index rose by 25.28% to 24,347.00.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.77%
|3 Months
|4.65%
|6 Months
|21.57%
|YTD
|7.03%
|1 Year
|10.22%
Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|499.27
|Support 1
|491.27
|Resistance 2
|503.63
|Support 2
|487.63
|Resistance 3
|507.27
|Support 3
|483.27
Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹542.5, 9.74% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|13
|13
|15
|Buy
|19
|18
|19
|17
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 289 k.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹499.9 & ₹492.2 yesterday to end at ₹494.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend