Itc Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹466 and closed slightly lower at ₹465.2. The stock reached a high of ₹466.9 and a low of ₹459.3 during the day. ITC's market capitalization stands at ₹576,248 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹528.55 and a low of ₹399.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 166,824 shares for ITC on this day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹540.0, 17.24% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹420.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹588.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Buy
|20
|20
|20
|20
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.98% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 166 k.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹466.9 & ₹459.3 yesterday to end at ₹460.6. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.