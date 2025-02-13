Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

1 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2025, 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2025, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 409.50 per share. The stock is currently trading at 410 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at 413.40 and closed at 418.45, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 413.60 and a low of 407.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of 512,611.68 crore, ITC's performance is notable within its 52-week range, having a high of 498.94 and a low of 376.93. The BSE volume for the day was 1,028,064 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2025, 09:31:24 AM IST

Itc Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹410, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹409.50

Itc Live Updates: Itc share price is at 410 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 406.9 and 413.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 406.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 413.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 Feb 2025, 09:20:16 AM IST

Itc Live Updates: Price Analysis

Itc Live Updates: The share price of ITC has increased by 0.38%, currently trading at 411.05. Over the past year, ITC shares have seen a price increase of 9.86%, reaching 411.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.85%
3 Months-2.74%
6 Months-8.16%
YTD-5.83%
1 Year9.86%
13 Feb 2025, 09:04:38 AM IST

ITC in talks to acquire MTR , Eastern for $1.4 billion

The ongoing talks between ITC and Orkla may not conclude with a deal, but the majority-stake-sale option is being explored

https://www.livemint.com/companies/itc-in-talks-to-acquire-mtr-eastern-for-1-4-bn-11739361268310.html

13 Feb 2025, 08:48:42 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1413.1Support 1406.9
Resistance 2416.55Support 2404.15
Resistance 3419.3Support 3400.7
13 Feb 2025, 08:30:00 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 517.0, 26.25% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 425.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 578.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121111
    Buy21202120
    Hold1222
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
13 Feb 2025, 08:18:39 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15812 k

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1028 k.

13 Feb 2025, 08:00:03 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed at ₹418.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 413.60 & 407.65 yesterday to end at 409.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

