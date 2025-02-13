Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹413.40 and closed at ₹418.45, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹413.60 and a low of ₹407.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹512,611.68 crore, ITC's performance is notable within its 52-week range, having a high of ₹498.94 and a low of ₹376.93. The BSE volume for the day was 1,028,064 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹410, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹409.50
Itc Live Updates: Itc share price is at ₹410 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹406.9 and ₹413.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹406.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 413.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Itc Live Updates: Price Analysis
Itc Live Updates: The share price of ITC has increased by 0.38%, currently trading at ₹411.05. Over the past year, ITC shares have seen a price increase of 9.86%, reaching ₹411.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.85%
|3 Months
|-2.74%
|6 Months
|-8.16%
|YTD
|-5.83%
|1 Year
|9.86%
ITC in talks to acquire MTR , Eastern for $1.4 billion
The ongoing talks between ITC and Orkla may not conclude with a deal, but the majority-stake-sale option is being explored
https://www.livemint.com/companies/itc-in-talks-to-acquire-mtr-eastern-for-1-4-bn-11739361268310.html
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|413.1
|Support 1
|406.9
|Resistance 2
|416.55
|Support 2
|404.15
|Resistance 3
|419.3
|Support 3
|400.7
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹517.0, 26.25% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹425.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹578.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|11
|11
|Buy
|21
|20
|21
|20
|Hold
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15812 k
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1028 k.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed at ₹418.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹413.60 & ₹407.65 yesterday to end at ₹409.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend