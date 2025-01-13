Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went down today, 13 Jan 2025, by -1.18 %. The stock closed at 450.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 444.85 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC Ltd. opened at 450.1 and closed slightly higher at 450.15. The stock reached a high of 450.25 and a low of 442.6 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately 556,583.44 crore, ITC's performance remains notable, considering its 52-week high of 498.94 and low of 376.93. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 516,146 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1450.6Support 1441.1
Resistance 2456.05Support 2437.05
Resistance 3460.1Support 3431.6
13 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 539.0, 21.16% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 420.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 588.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111111
    Buy21212020
    Hold2223
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
13 Jan 2025, 08:21 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17988 k

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 516 k.

13 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed at ₹450.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 450.25 & 442.6 yesterday to end at 444.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

