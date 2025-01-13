Itc Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC Ltd. opened at ₹450.1 and closed slightly higher at ₹450.15. The stock reached a high of ₹450.25 and a low of ₹442.6 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹556,583.44 crore, ITC's performance remains notable, considering its 52-week high of ₹498.94 and low of ₹376.93. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 516,146 shares.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|450.6
|Support 1
|441.1
|Resistance 2
|456.05
|Support 2
|437.05
|Resistance 3
|460.1
|Support 3
|431.6
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹539.0, 21.16% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹420.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹588.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Buy
|21
|21
|20
|20
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 516 k.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹450.25 & ₹442.6 yesterday to end at ₹444.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend