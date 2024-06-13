Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went down today, 13 Jun 2024, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 432.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 432.25 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at 431.95, reached a high of 434.1, and a low of 430.15 before closing at 432.6. The market capitalization stood at 539652.09 cr. The 52-week high was at 499.6, and the low was at 399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 379773 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:20 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17172 k

Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 379 k.

13 Jun 2024, 08:05 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹432.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 434.1 & 430.15 yesterday to end at 432.6. While indications suggest the stock may be nearing its peak, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bearish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.

