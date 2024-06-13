Itc Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at ₹431.95, reached a high of ₹434.1, and a low of ₹430.15 before closing at ₹432.6. The market capitalization stood at 539652.09 cr. The 52-week high was at ₹499.6, and the low was at ₹399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 379773 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 379 k.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹434.1 & ₹430.15 yesterday to end at ₹432.6. While indications suggest the stock may be nearing its peak, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bearish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.