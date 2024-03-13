Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Itc stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2024, by -1.26 %. The stock closed at 409.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 404.25 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at ₹405.85, reached a high of ₹405.9, and a low of ₹399.3 before closing at ₹409.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹504563.43 crore with a 52-week high of ₹499.6 and a 52-week low of ₹367.44. The BSE volume for the day was 2662012 shares traded.
13 Mar 2024, 09:32:49 AM IST
Itc share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-1.14%
3 Months
-15.73%
6 Months
-10.35%
YTD
-12.48%
1 Year
6.07%
13 Mar 2024, 09:21:01 AM IST
ITC share price jumps over 8% as BAT sells 3.5% stake in a block deal
ITC shares have corrected nearly 20% from its peak and are down more than 13% year-to-date (YTD) amidst news of the stake sale by BAT.