LIVE UPDATES

Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Plunges in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2024, 09:32 AM IST Trade

Itc stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2024, by -1.26 %. The stock closed at 409.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 404.25 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.