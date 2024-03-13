Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at ₹405.85, reached a high of ₹405.9, and a low of ₹399.3 before closing at ₹409.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹504563.43 crore with a 52-week high of ₹499.6 and a 52-week low of ₹367.44. The BSE volume for the day was 2662012 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.14%
|3 Months
|-15.73%
|6 Months
|-10.35%
|YTD
|-12.48%
|1 Year
|6.07%
ITC shares have corrected nearly 20% from its peak and are down more than 13% year-to-date (YTD) amidst news of the stake sale by BAT.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/itc-share-price-jumps-over-8-as-bat-sells-3-5-stake-in-a-block-deal-11710301351498.html
The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹404.25 with a percent change of -1.26% and a net change of -5.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, ITC on the BSE had a trading volume of 2,662,012 shares with a closing price of ₹409.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!