Itc Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went up today, 13 Mar 2025, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 412.10 per share. The stock is currently trading at 413.90 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at 414.95 and closed at 412.10, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 414.95 and a low of 408.20 during the day. With a market capitalization of 517,954.09 crore, ITC's performance reflects its position within a 52-week range, having reached a high of 498.94 and a low of 376.93. The BSE recorded a volume of 81,104 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2025, 11:35 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 414.23 and 409.23 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 409.23 and selling near hourly resistance 414.23 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1415.0Support 1412.45
Resistance 2415.95Support 2410.85
Resistance 3417.55Support 3409.9
13 Mar 2025, 11:20 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed at ₹412.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 414.95 & 408.20 yesterday to end at 413.90. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

