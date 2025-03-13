Itc Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹414.95 and closed at ₹412.10, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹414.95 and a low of ₹408.20 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹517,954.09 crore, ITC's performance reflects its position within a 52-week range, having reached a high of ₹498.94 and a low of ₹376.93. The BSE recorded a volume of 81,104 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 414.23 and 409.23 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 409.23 and selling near hourly resistance 414.23 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|415.0
|Support 1
|412.45
|Resistance 2
|415.95
|Support 2
|410.85
|Resistance 3
|417.55
|Support 3
|409.9
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹414.95 & ₹408.20 yesterday to end at ₹413.90. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.