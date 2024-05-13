Active Stocks
Mon May 13 2024 09:35:26
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 964.10 -7.90%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 159.40 -1.82%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 806.00 -1.51%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 350.05 -1.59%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 299.75 -1.37%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Stock Dips in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Stock Dips in Trading Today

5 min read . Updated: 13 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 433.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 430.9 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price TodayPremium
Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC opened at 425.85 and closed at 425.2. The stock reached a high of 436.3 and a low of 425.85. The market capitalization stood at 540,838.13 crore. The 52-week high and low were 499.6 and 399.3 respectively. The BSE trading volume for ITC was 994,647 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:35:08 AM IST

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹430.9, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹433.2

Itc share price is at 430.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 428.22 and 438.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 428.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 438.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 May 2024, 09:15:49 AM IST

Itc share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of ITC has increased by 0.25% and is currently trading at 434.30. Over the past year, ITC shares have gained 3.72% to reach 434.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.71%
3 Months2.76%
6 Months-0.73%
YTD-6.22%
1 Year3.72%
13 May 2024, 08:46:07 AM IST

Itc share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1438.07Support 1428.22
Resistance 2442.13Support 2422.43
Resistance 3447.92Support 3418.37
13 May 2024, 08:33:21 AM IST

Itc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 500.0, 15.42% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15161615
    Buy17171717
    Hold3334
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
13 May 2024, 08:23:09 AM IST

Itc share price Today : Itc volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15672 k

The trading volume yesterday was 4.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 994 k.

13 May 2024, 08:04:47 AM IST

Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹425.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 436.3 & 425.85 yesterday to end at 425.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue