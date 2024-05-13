Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Stock Dips in Trading Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC opened at ₹425.85 and closed at ₹425.2. The stock reached a high of ₹436.3 and a low of ₹425.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹540,838.13 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹499.6 and ₹399.3 respectively. The BSE trading volume for ITC was 994,647 shares.
Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹430.9, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹433.2
Itc share price is at ₹430.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹428.22 and ₹438.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹428.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 438.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Itc share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of ITC has increased by 0.25% and is currently trading at ₹434.30. Over the past year, ITC shares have gained 3.72% to reach ₹434.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.71%
|3 Months
|2.76%
|6 Months
|-0.73%
|YTD
|-6.22%
|1 Year
|3.72%
Itc share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|438.07
|Support 1
|428.22
|Resistance 2
|442.13
|Support 2
|422.43
|Resistance 3
|447.92
|Support 3
|418.37
Itc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹500.0, 15.42% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|16
|16
|15
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|17
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc share price Today : Itc volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15672 k
The trading volume yesterday was 4.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 994 k.
Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹425.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹436.3 & ₹425.85 yesterday to end at ₹425.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
