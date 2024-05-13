Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Stock Dips in Trading Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC opened at ₹425.85 and closed at ₹425.2. The stock reached a high of ₹436.3 and a low of ₹425.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹540,838.13 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹499.6 and ₹399.3 respectively. The BSE trading volume for ITC was 994,647 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc share price is at ₹430.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹428.22 and ₹438.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹428.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 438.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of ITC has increased by 0.25% and is currently trading at ₹434.30. Over the past year, ITC shares have gained 3.72% to reach ₹434.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.71%
|3 Months
|2.76%
|6 Months
|-0.73%
|YTD
|-6.22%
|1 Year
|3.72%
The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|438.07
|Support 1
|428.22
|Resistance 2
|442.13
|Support 2
|422.43
|Resistance 3
|447.92
|Support 3
|418.37
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹500.0, 15.42% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|16
|16
|15
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|17
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 4.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 994 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹436.3 & ₹425.85 yesterday to end at ₹425.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
