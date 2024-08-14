Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2024, by -0.91 %. The stock closed at 494.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 489.85 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at 495.05 and closed slightly lower at 494.35. The stock reached a high of 497.6 and a low of 489.3 during the day. ITC has a market capitalization of 612,544.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 510.6, while the 52-week low is 399.3. On the BSE, 256,260 shares of ITC were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19709 k

Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 256 k.

14 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹494.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 497.6 & 489.3 yesterday to end at 489.85. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

