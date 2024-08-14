Itc Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹495.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹494.35. The stock reached a high of ₹497.6 and a low of ₹489.3 during the day. ITC has a market capitalization of ₹612,544.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹510.6, while the 52-week low is ₹399.3. On the BSE, 256,260 shares of ITC were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 256 k.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹497.6 & ₹489.3 yesterday to end at ₹489.85. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend