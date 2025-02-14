Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2025, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 409.50 per share. The stock is currently trading at 409.80 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC Ltd. opened at 409.90 and closed slightly lower at 409.50. The stock reached a high of 413.80 and a low of 409.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of 512,987.22 crore, ITC's performance reflects a 52-week high of 498.94 and a low of 376.93. The BSE volume for the day was 495,437 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2025, 08:46 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1412.7Support 1407.85
Resistance 2415.75Support 2406.05
Resistance 3417.55Support 3403.0
14 Feb 2025, 08:31 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 517.0, 26.16% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 425.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 578.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121111
    Buy21202120
    Hold1222
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
14 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15915 k

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 495 k.

14 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed at ₹409.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 413.80 & 409.05 yesterday to end at 409.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

