Itc Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC Ltd. opened at ₹409.90 and closed slightly lower at ₹409.50. The stock reached a high of ₹413.80 and a low of ₹409.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹512,987.22 crore, ITC's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹498.94 and a low of ₹376.93. The BSE volume for the day was 495,437 shares traded.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|412.7
|Support 1
|407.85
|Resistance 2
|415.75
|Support 2
|406.05
|Resistance 3
|417.55
|Support 3
|403.0
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹517.0, 26.16% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹425.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹578.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|11
|11
|Buy
|21
|20
|21
|20
|Hold
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 495 k.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹413.80 & ₹409.05 yesterday to end at ₹409.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend