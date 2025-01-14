Itc Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹437.95 and closed at ₹444.85, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹444 and a low of ₹435 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹556,646 crores, ITC's performance is notable, especially considering its 52-week high of ₹498.94 and a low of ₹376.93. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 574,512 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.25% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 574 k.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹444 & ₹435 yesterday to end at ₹439.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend