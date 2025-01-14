Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at 437.95 and closed at 444.85, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 444 and a low of 435 during the session. With a market capitalization of 556,646 crores, ITC's performance is notable, especially considering its 52-week high of 498.94 and a low of 376.93. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 574,512 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17292 k

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.25% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 574 k.

14 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed at ₹444.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 444 & 435 yesterday to end at 439.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

