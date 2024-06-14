Itc Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at ₹436.15 and closed at ₹432.25. The high for the day was ₹436.35, while the low was ₹429.8. The market capitalization stands at ₹537217.56 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹499.6 and ₹399.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 316966 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|434.7
|Support 1
|427.9
|Resistance 2
|439.2
|Support 2
|425.6
|Resistance 3
|441.5
|Support 3
|421.1
Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹500.0, 16.2% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|15
|16
|Buy
|19
|19
|17
|17
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 316 k.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹436.35 & ₹429.8 yesterday to end at ₹432.25. Investors should be wary as the stock may have breached crucial support levels, potentially leading to further price erosion in the future.