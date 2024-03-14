Itc Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

Itc stock price went up today, 14 Mar 2024, by 4.49 %. The stock closed at 404.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 422.4 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at ₹439, reaching a high of ₹439 and a low of ₹421.2 before closing at ₹404.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹527217.3 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹499.6 and a low of ₹367.44. The BSE volume for the day was 440739923 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Mar 2024, 08:02:09 AM IST
Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹404.25 on last trading day
On the last day, ITC had a volume of 440739923 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹404.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!