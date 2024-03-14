Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 14 Mar 2024, by 4.49 %. The stock closed at 404.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 422.4 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at 439, reaching a high of 439 and a low of 421.2 before closing at 404.25. The market capitalization stood at 527217.3 crore, with a 52-week high of 499.6 and a low of 367.44. The BSE volume for the day was 440739923 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹404.25 on last trading day

On the last day, ITC had a volume of 440739923 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 404.25.

