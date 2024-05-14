Active Stocks
Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Stock Drops in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Stock Drops in Trading Today

8 min read . Updated: 14 May 2024, 10:40 AM IST
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 14 May 2024, by -0.6 %. The stock closed at 431.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 429.25 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price TodayPremium
Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at 433.85, reached a high of 435.5, and a low of 429.5 before closing at 433.2. The market capitalization stood at 539152.7 crore. The 52-week high was 499.6 and the 52-week low was 399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 179854 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:40:50 AM IST

Itc share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc touched a high of 430.85 & a low of 428.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1430.4Support 1428.25
Resistance 2431.7Support 2427.4
Resistance 3432.55Support 3426.1
14 May 2024, 10:15:27 AM IST

Itc Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:55:02 AM IST

Itc share price live: Stock Peers

Today, ITC's stock price declined by 0.45% to reach 429.9, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. NTC Industries is falling, but Godfrey Phillips India, VST Industries, and Golden Tobacco are all on the rise. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.19% and 0.07% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ITC429.9-1.95-0.45499.6399.3534280.48
Godfrey Phillips India3326.0512.60.383687.651605.0517293.44
VST Industries3826.4546.61.234328.453159.95908.04
NTC Industries132.65-2.2-1.63154.067.01158.44
Golden Tobacco38.90.00.064.737.0868.5
14 May 2024, 09:40:40 AM IST

Itc share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.59%; Futures open interest increased by 0.26%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Itc indicate a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their short positions.

14 May 2024, 09:33:52 AM IST

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹429.25, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹431.85

Itc share price is at 429.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 428.92 and 434.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 428.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 434.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:23:31 AM IST

Itc share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of ITC decreased by -0.34% and is currently trading at 430.40. Over the past year, ITC shares have gained 3.34% to reach 430.40. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.14% to 22,112.90 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.67%
3 Months3.66%
6 Months-0.95%
YTD-6.55%
1 Year3.34%
14 May 2024, 08:51:33 AM IST

Itc share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1434.87Support 1428.92
Resistance 2438.13Support 2426.23
Resistance 3440.82Support 3422.97
14 May 2024, 08:32:47 AM IST

Itc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 500.0, 15.78% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15161615
    Buy17171717
    Hold3334
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
14 May 2024, 08:15:01 AM IST

Itc share price Today : Itc volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15266 k

The trading volume yesterday was 50.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 179 k.

14 May 2024, 08:02:17 AM IST

Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹433.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 435.5 & 429.5 yesterday to end at 433.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

