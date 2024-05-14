Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Stock Drops in Trading Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at ₹433.85, reached a high of ₹435.5, and a low of ₹429.5 before closing at ₹433.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹539152.7 crore. The 52-week high was ₹499.6 and the 52-week low was ₹399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 179854 shares traded.
Itc share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Itc touched a high of 430.85 & a low of 428.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|430.4
|Support 1
|428.25
|Resistance 2
|431.7
|Support 2
|427.4
|Resistance 3
|432.55
|Support 3
|426.1
Itc Live Updates
Itc share price live: Stock Peers
Today, ITC's stock price declined by 0.45% to reach ₹429.9, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. NTC Industries is falling, but Godfrey Phillips India, VST Industries, and Golden Tobacco are all on the rise. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.19% and 0.07% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ITC
|429.9
|-1.95
|-0.45
|499.6
|399.3
|534280.48
|Godfrey Phillips India
|3326.05
|12.6
|0.38
|3687.65
|1605.05
|17293.44
|VST Industries
|3826.45
|46.6
|1.23
|4328.45
|3159.9
|5908.04
|NTC Industries
|132.65
|-2.2
|-1.63
|154.0
|67.01
|158.44
|Golden Tobacco
|38.9
|0.0
|0.0
|64.7
|37.08
|68.5
Itc share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.59%; Futures open interest increased by 0.26%
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Itc indicate a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their short positions.
Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹429.25, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹431.85
Itc share price is at ₹429.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹428.92 and ₹434.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹428.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 434.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Itc share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of ITC decreased by -0.34% and is currently trading at ₹430.40. Over the past year, ITC shares have gained 3.34% to reach ₹430.40. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.14% to 22,112.90 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.67%
|3 Months
|3.66%
|6 Months
|-0.95%
|YTD
|-6.55%
|1 Year
|3.34%
Itc share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|434.87
|Support 1
|428.92
|Resistance 2
|438.13
|Support 2
|426.23
|Resistance 3
|440.82
|Support 3
|422.97
Itc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹500.0, 15.78% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|16
|16
|15
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|17
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc share price Today : Itc volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15266 k
The trading volume yesterday was 50.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 179 k.
Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹433.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹435.5 & ₹429.5 yesterday to end at ₹433.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
