Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price drops in trading today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ITC opened at ₹436.35, with a high of ₹436.35 and a low of ₹428.35 before closing at ₹436.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹536,967.87 crores. The 52-week high for ITC was ₹499.6 and the 52-week low was ₹382.49. The BSE volume for the day was 1,014,529 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.74%
|3 Months
|-9.92%
|6 Months
|-4.07%
|YTD
|-6.92%
|1 Year
|9.39%
The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is ₹430.1 with a percent change of -1.56% and a net change of -6.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Itc on the BSE, the volume was 1,014,529 shares with a closing price of ₹436.9.
