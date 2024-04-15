Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price drops in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 15 Apr 2024, by -1.56 %. The stock closed at 436.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 430.1 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ITC opened at 436.35, with a high of 436.35 and a low of 428.35 before closing at 436.9. The market capitalization stood at 536,967.87 crores. The 52-week high for ITC was 499.6 and the 52-week low was 382.49. The BSE volume for the day was 1,014,529 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.74%
3 Months-9.92%
6 Months-4.07%
YTD-6.92%
1 Year9.39%
15 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹430.1, down -1.56% from yesterday's ₹436.9

The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is 430.1 with a percent change of -1.56% and a net change of -6.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

15 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹436.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Itc on the BSE, the volume was 1,014,529 shares with a closing price of 436.9.

