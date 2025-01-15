Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went down today, 15 Jan 2025, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 439.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 436.7 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at 437.55 and closed slightly higher at 439.05, reaching a high of 441.5 and a low of 435.75 throughout the session. The company has a substantial market capitalization of 604,259.3 crore. Over the past year, ITC's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 498.94 and a low of 376.93, with a trading volume of 717,707 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2025, 08:35 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 539.0, 23.43% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 420.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 588.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111111
    Buy21212020
    Hold2223
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
15 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17765 k

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.63% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 717 k.

15 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed at ₹439.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 441.5 & 435.75 yesterday to end at 436.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

