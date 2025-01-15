Itc Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹437.55 and closed slightly higher at ₹439.05, reaching a high of ₹441.5 and a low of ₹435.75 throughout the session. The company has a substantial market capitalization of ₹604,259.3 crore. Over the past year, ITC's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹498.94 and a low of ₹376.93, with a trading volume of 717,707 shares on BSE.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹539.0, 23.43% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹420.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹588.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Buy
|21
|21
|20
|20
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.63% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 717 k.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹441.5 & ₹435.75 yesterday to end at ₹436.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend