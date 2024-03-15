Itc Share Price Live blog for 15 Mar 2024

Itc stock price went down today, 15 Mar 2024, by -0.62 %. The stock closed at 422.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 419.8 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's stock opened and closed at ₹422.4. The high for the day was ₹425.55, while the low was ₹418. The market capitalization stood at ₹523,972.12 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹499.6 and ₹367.44 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 720,374 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Mar 2024, 08:03:38 AM IST
Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹422.4 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, ITC on the BSE had a trading volume of 720,374 shares with a closing price of ₹422.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!