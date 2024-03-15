Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 15 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 15 Mar 2024, by -0.62 %. The stock closed at 422.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 419.8 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's stock opened and closed at 422.4. The high for the day was 425.55, while the low was 418. The market capitalization stood at 523,972.12 crore. The 52-week high and low were 499.6 and 367.44 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 720,374 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹422.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ITC on the BSE had a trading volume of 720,374 shares with a closing price of 422.4.

