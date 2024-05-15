Active Stocks
Itc Share Price Highlights : Itc closed today at ₹427.85, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹429.7

48 min read . Updated: 15 May 2024, 08:03 PM IST
Livemint

Itc Share Price Highlights : Itc stock price went down today, 15 May 2024, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 429.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 427.85 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Highlights Premium
Itc Share Price Highlights

Itc Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, ITC opened at 430.05 and closed at 431.85. The stock reached a high of 433.35 and a low of 428.7 during the trading session. The market capitalization of ITC stood at 536,468.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 499.6, and the 52-week low was 399.3. The BSE volume for ITC shares was 346,692.

15 May 2024, 08:03:16 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc has a 20.15% MF holding & 15.44% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 20.28% in to 20.15% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 14.23% in to 15.44% in quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:39:31 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc's Return on Equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 29.16%. The Return on Investment (ROI) for the last fiscal year was 28.54%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 29.64% and 31.23% respectively.

15 May 2024, 07:00:06 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc has shown an EPS growth of 9.98% and a revenue growth of 14.19% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company had a revenue of 764522.90 crore, which is -0.09% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a -5.99% revenue growth and -0.12% profit growth for the fourth quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:35:32 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 500.0, 16.86% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151615
    Buy17171717
    Hold3334
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
15 May 2024, 06:03:54 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of ITC dropped by 0.43% to reach 427.85, while its industry counterparts showed a mixed performance. Godfrey Phillips India, VST Industries, and NTC Industries are experiencing a decline, whereas Golden Tobacco is witnessing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.08% and 0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ITC427.85-1.85-0.43499.6399.3531732.74
Godfrey Phillips India3540.0-61.6-1.713687.651605.0518405.85
VST Industries3917.95-28.45-0.724328.453159.96049.31
NTC Industries127.9-1.85-1.43154.067.01152.76
Golden Tobacco38.90.00.064.737.0868.5
15 May 2024, 05:38:23 PM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: ITC share price live: Today's Price range

Itc Share Price Today Live: ITC stock's price fluctuated between a low of 426.8 and a high of 433.2 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 04:30:44 PM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.6%; Futures open interest increased by 3.57%

Itc Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Itc may indicate potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their short positions.

15 May 2024, 03:55:50 PM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed today at ₹427.85, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹429.7

Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc share price closed the day at 427.85 - a 0.43% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 431.95 , 435.85 , 438.45. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 425.45 , 422.85 , 418.95.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:49:14 PM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -30.60% lower than yesterday

Itc Share Price Today Live: The volume of ITC traded until 3 PM is 30.60% lower compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 427.85, showing a decrease of 0.43%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume may signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 03:34:57 PM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live:

15 May 2024, 03:15:57 PM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc trading at ₹428.1, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹429.7

Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc share price is at 428.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 427.63 and 432.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 427.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 432.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 03:02:41 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc Short Term and Long Term Trends

Itc Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Itc share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

15 May 2024, 03:01:42 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days434.31
10 Days435.51
20 Days431.36
50 Days422.35
100 Days435.70
300 Days441.22
15 May 2024, 02:54:38 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -28.70% lower than yesterday

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Itc traded by 2 PM is down by 28.70% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 428.7, a decrease of 0.23%. Volume traded is a key factor to analyze trends along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a lasting upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 02:41:21 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 429.13 and 427.68 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 427.68 and selling near hourly resistance at 429.13.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1428.98Support 1427.68
Resistance 2429.57Support 2426.97
Resistance 3430.28Support 3426.38
15 May 2024, 02:16:39 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 500.0, 16.63% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151615
    Buy17171717
    Hold3334
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
15 May 2024, 02:06:02 PM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc trading at ₹427.8, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹429.7

Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc share price is at 427.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 427.63 and 432.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 427.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 432.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 01:50:06 PM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -27.73% lower than yesterday

Itc Share Price Today Live: The volume traded until 1 PM is down by 27.73% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 427.85, a decrease of 0.43%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could suggest further price declines.

15 May 2024, 01:42:01 PM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc reached a peak of 429.25 and a low of 427.8 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 428.02, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 427.33 and 426.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1429.13Support 1427.68
Resistance 2429.92Support 2427.02
Resistance 3430.58Support 3426.23
15 May 2024, 01:12:26 PM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.57%; Futures open interest increased by 1.38%

Itc Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price, combined with increased open interest in Itc, indicates a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.

15 May 2024, 01:01:20 PM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: ITC share price live: Today's Price range

Itc Share Price Today Live: ITC stock's price fluctuated between a low of 428.2 and a high of 433.2 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 12:49:18 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -25.86% lower than yesterday

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded by 12 AM has decreased by 25.86% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 428.8, reflecting a decrease of 0.21%. Volume traded is a key factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume could signify a potential further decrease in prices.

15 May 2024, 12:37:46 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 430.88 and 428.58 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 428.58 and selling near the hourly resistance at 430.88.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1429.67Support 1428.02
Resistance 2430.63Support 2427.33
Resistance 3431.32Support 3426.37
15 May 2024, 12:27:39 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc Short Term and Long Term Trends

Itc Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Itc share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

15 May 2024, 12:22:47 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days434.31
10 Days435.51
20 Days431.36
50 Days422.35
100 Days435.70
300 Days441.22
15 May 2024, 12:18:02 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹429.45, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹429.7

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price is at 429.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 427.63 and 432.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 427.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 432.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:54:09 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -28.24% lower than yesterday

Itc Share Price Today Live: The volume of shares traded until 11 AM is down by 28.24% compared to yesterday, with the price at 429.05, a decrease of 0.15%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 11:37:05 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 432.07 and 428.37 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 428.37 and selling near the hourly resistance at 432.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1430.88Support 1428.58
Resistance 2432.32Support 2427.72
Resistance 3433.18Support 3426.28
15 May 2024, 11:25:54 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc trading at ₹430.2, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹429.7

Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc share price is at 430.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 427.63 and 432.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 427.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 432.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:20:14 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Itc Share Price Today Live: Today, Itc's share price rose by 0.1% to reach 430.15, while its peer companies showed mixed performance. Godfrey Phillips India, VST Industries, and NTC Industries saw declines, but Golden Tobacco showed an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are currently at 0.11% and -0.07% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ITC430.150.450.1499.6399.3534591.18
Godfrey Phillips India3582.0-19.6-0.543687.651605.0518624.22
VST Industries3940.75-5.65-0.144328.453159.96084.52
NTC Industries129.25-0.5-0.39154.067.01154.38
Golden Tobacco38.90.00.064.737.0868.5
15 May 2024, 11:07:51 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 500.0, 15.97% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151615
    Buy17171717
    Hold3334
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
15 May 2024, 10:52:05 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -8.09% lower than yesterday

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded of ITC until 10 AM is 8.09% lower than yesterday, with the price at 430.5, a decrease of 0.19%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a potential sustained uptrend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 10:37:56 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc touched a high of 433.0 & a low of 429.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1432.07Support 1428.37
Resistance 2434.38Support 2426.98
Resistance 3435.77Support 3424.67
15 May 2024, 10:15:26 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 09:57:18 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of ITC increased by 0.69% to reach 432.65, outperforming its peers. While Godfrey Phillips India, VST Industries, and NTC Industries witnessed a decline, Golden Tobacco saw an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also showed a slight increase of 0.22% and 0.19% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ITC432.652.950.69499.6399.3537698.19
Godfrey Phillips India3581.05-20.55-0.573687.651605.0518619.28
VST Industries3945.85-0.55-0.014328.453159.96092.39
NTC Industries129.05-0.7-0.54154.067.01154.14
Golden Tobacco38.90.00.064.737.0868.5
15 May 2024, 09:41:51 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.53%; Futures open interest increased by 0.01%

Itc Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Itc indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider holding onto their long positions.

15 May 2024, 09:33:00 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹432.7, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹429.7

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Itc has surpassed the first resistance of 432.38 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 435.22. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 435.22 then there can be further positive price movement.

15 May 2024, 09:21:23 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock price of ITC increased by 0.47% today, reaching 431.70. Over the past year, ITC shares have gained 1.06%, also reaching 431.70. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.76% to 22,217.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.42%
3 Months3.4%
6 Months-1.44%
YTD-7.01%
1 Year1.06%
15 May 2024, 08:45:03 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1432.38Support 1427.63
Resistance 2435.22Support 2425.72
Resistance 3437.13Support 3422.88
15 May 2024, 08:36:03 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 500.0, 16.36% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151615
    Buy17171717
    Hold3334
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
15 May 2024, 08:16:05 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14810 k

Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 346 k.

15 May 2024, 08:00:24 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹431.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 433.35 & 428.7 yesterday to end at 431.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

