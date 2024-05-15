Itc Share Price Highlights : Itc closed today at 427.85, down -0.43% from yesterday's 429.7

Itc Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, ITC opened at ₹430.05 and closed at ₹431.85. The stock reached a high of ₹433.35 and a low of ₹428.7 during the trading session. The market capitalization of ITC stood at ₹536,468.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹499.6, and the 52-week low was ₹399.3. The BSE volume for ITC shares was 346,692.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc has a 20.15% MF holding & 15.44% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 20.28% in to 20.15% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 14.23% in to 15.44% in quarter.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc's Return on Equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 29.16%. The Return on Investment (ROI) for the last fiscal year was 28.54%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 29.64% and 31.23% respectively.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc has shown an EPS growth of 9.98% and a revenue growth of 14.19% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company had a revenue of 764522.90 crore, which is -0.09% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a -5.99% revenue growth and -0.12% profit growth for the fourth quarter.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹500.0, 16.86% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|15
|16
|15
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|17
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of ITC dropped by 0.43% to reach ₹427.85, while its industry counterparts showed a mixed performance. Godfrey Phillips India, VST Industries, and NTC Industries are experiencing a decline, whereas Golden Tobacco is witnessing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.08% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ITC
|427.85
|-1.85
|-0.43
|499.6
|399.3
|531732.74
|Godfrey Phillips India
|3540.0
|-61.6
|-1.71
|3687.65
|1605.05
|18405.85
|VST Industries
|3917.95
|-28.45
|-0.72
|4328.45
|3159.9
|6049.31
|NTC Industries
|127.9
|-1.85
|-1.43
|154.0
|67.01
|152.76
|Golden Tobacco
|38.9
|0.0
|0.0
|64.7
|37.08
|68.5
Itc Share Price Today Live: ITC stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹426.8 and a high of ₹433.2 on the current day.
Itc Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Itc may indicate potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their short positions.
Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc share price closed the day at ₹427.85 - a 0.43% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 431.95 , 435.85 , 438.45. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 425.45 , 422.85 , 418.95.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The volume of ITC traded until 3 PM is 30.60% lower compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹427.85, showing a decrease of 0.43%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume may signal further price declines.
Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc share price is at ₹428.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹427.63 and ₹432.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹427.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 432.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Itc share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|434.31
|10 Days
|435.51
|20 Days
|431.36
|50 Days
|422.35
|100 Days
|435.70
|300 Days
|441.22
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Itc traded by 2 PM is down by 28.70% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹428.7, a decrease of 0.23%. Volume traded is a key factor to analyze trends along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a lasting upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 429.13 and 427.68 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 427.68 and selling near hourly resistance at 429.13.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|428.98
|Support 1
|427.68
|Resistance 2
|429.57
|Support 2
|426.97
|Resistance 3
|430.28
|Support 3
|426.38
Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc share price is at ₹427.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹427.63 and ₹432.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹427.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 432.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The volume traded until 1 PM is down by 27.73% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹427.85, a decrease of 0.43%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could suggest further price declines.
Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc reached a peak of 429.25 and a low of 427.8 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 428.02, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 427.33 and 426.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|429.13
|Support 1
|427.68
|Resistance 2
|429.92
|Support 2
|427.02
|Resistance 3
|430.58
|Support 3
|426.23
Itc Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price, combined with increased open interest in Itc, indicates a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.
Itc Share Price Today Live: ITC stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹428.2 and a high of ₹433.2 on the current day.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded by 12 AM has decreased by 25.86% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹428.8, reflecting a decrease of 0.21%. Volume traded is a key factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume could signify a potential further decrease in prices.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 430.88 and 428.58 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 428.58 and selling near the hourly resistance at 430.88.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|429.67
|Support 1
|428.02
|Resistance 2
|430.63
|Support 2
|427.33
|Resistance 3
|431.32
|Support 3
|426.37
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price is at ₹429.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹427.63 and ₹432.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹427.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 432.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The volume of shares traded until 11 AM is down by 28.24% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹429.05, a decrease of 0.15%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 432.07 and 428.37 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 428.37 and selling near the hourly resistance at 432.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|430.88
|Support 1
|428.58
|Resistance 2
|432.32
|Support 2
|427.72
|Resistance 3
|433.18
|Support 3
|426.28
Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc share price is at ₹430.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹427.63 and ₹432.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹427.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 432.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded of ITC until 10 AM is 8.09% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹430.5, a decrease of 0.19%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a potential sustained uptrend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc touched a high of 433.0 & a low of 429.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|432.07
|Support 1
|428.37
|Resistance 2
|434.38
|Support 2
|426.98
|Resistance 3
|435.77
|Support 3
|424.67
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of ITC increased by 0.69% to reach ₹432.65, outperforming its peers. While Godfrey Phillips India, VST Industries, and NTC Industries witnessed a decline, Golden Tobacco saw an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also showed a slight increase of 0.22% and 0.19% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ITC
|432.65
|2.95
|0.69
|499.6
|399.3
|537698.19
|Godfrey Phillips India
|3581.05
|-20.55
|-0.57
|3687.65
|1605.05
|18619.28
|VST Industries
|3945.85
|-0.55
|-0.01
|4328.45
|3159.9
|6092.39
|NTC Industries
|129.05
|-0.7
|-0.54
|154.0
|67.01
|154.14
|Golden Tobacco
|38.9
|0.0
|0.0
|64.7
|37.08
|68.5
Itc Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Itc indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider holding onto their long positions.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Itc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹432.38 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹435.22. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹435.22 then there can be further positive price movement.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock price of ITC increased by 0.47% today, reaching ₹431.70. Over the past year, ITC shares have gained 1.06%, also reaching ₹431.70. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.76% to 22,217.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.42%
|3 Months
|3.4%
|6 Months
|-1.44%
|YTD
|-7.01%
|1 Year
|1.06%
Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|432.38
|Support 1
|427.63
|Resistance 2
|435.22
|Support 2
|425.72
|Resistance 3
|437.13
|Support 3
|422.88
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 346 k.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹433.35 & ₹428.7 yesterday to end at ₹431.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
