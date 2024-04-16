Active Stocks
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price drops as market faces volatility
LIVE UPDATES

Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price drops as market faces volatility

6 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 16 Apr 2024, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 425.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 424.3 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price TodayPremium
Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : ITC's stock price on the last day was opened at 425 and closed at 430.1. The high for the day was 429 and the low was 422.8. The market capitalization was 531724.29 crore, with a 52-week high of 499.6 and a 52-week low of 382.49. The BSE volume for the day was 806008 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Apr 2024, 11:02:09 AM IST

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹424.3, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹425.9

The current stock price of ITC is 424.3 with a percent change of -0.38 and a net change of -1.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 10:43:02 AM IST

Top active options for Itc

Top active call options for Itc at 16 Apr 10:43 were at strike price of 430.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 435.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 3.45 (-24.18%) & 2.05 (-25.45%) respectively.

Top active put options for Itc at 16 Apr 10:43 were at strike price of 425.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 420.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 5.5 (+13.4%) & 3.4 (+9.68%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Apr 2024, 10:30:37 AM IST

Itc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC425.05-0.85-0.2499.6390.59528252.89
Godfrey Phillips India3016.726.80.93687.651605.0515685.01
VST Industries3755.065.11.764328.453159.95798.44
NTC Industries110.40.850.78142.867.01131.86
Golden Tobacco47.730.00.064.737.0884.05
16 Apr 2024, 10:24:11 AM IST

Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹424.25, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹425.9

The current price of ITC stock is 424.25 with a percent change of -0.39 and a net change of -1.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 10:10:38 AM IST

ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock reached a low of 423 and a high of 427 on the current day.

16 Apr 2024, 10:01:27 AM IST

Itc April futures opened at 425.7 as against previous close of 427.0

ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 425.2 with a bid price of 425.5 and an offer price of 425.55. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both at 3200. The open interest for ITC stands at 102,678,400. Investors can closely monitor the bid and offer prices along with the open interest to make informed trading decisions.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Apr 2024, 09:52:10 AM IST

Itc Live Updates

16 Apr 2024, 09:42:47 AM IST

Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹426.15, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹425.9

The current price of ITC stock is 426.15 with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 09:31:42 AM IST

Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.39%
3 Months-9.01%
6 Months-5.13%
YTD-7.83%
1 Year8.32%
16 Apr 2024, 09:00:50 AM IST

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹425.9, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹430.1

The current price of ITC stock is 425.9 with a percent change of -0.98 and a net change of -4.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 08:02:02 AM IST

Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹430.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ITC on the BSE had a trading volume of 806,008 shares with a closing price of 430.1.

