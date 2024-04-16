Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price drops as market faces volatility

Itc Share Price Today : ITC's stock price on the last day was opened at ₹425 and closed at ₹430.1. The high for the day was ₹429 and the low was ₹422.8. The market capitalization was ₹531724.29 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹499.6 and a 52-week low of ₹382.49. The BSE volume for the day was 806008 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of ITC is ₹424.3 with a percent change of -0.38 and a net change of -1.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Top active options for Itc
Top active call options for Itc at 16 Apr 10:43 were at strike price of ₹430.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹435.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹3.45 (-24.18%) & ₹2.05 (-25.45%) respectively.
Top active put options for Itc at 16 Apr 10:43 were at strike price of ₹425.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹420.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹5.5 (+13.4%) & ₹3.4 (+9.68%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Itc share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|ITC
|425.05
|-0.85
|-0.2
|499.6
|390.59
|528252.89
|Godfrey Phillips India
|3016.7
|26.8
|0.9
|3687.65
|1605.05
|15685.01
|VST Industries
|3755.0
|65.1
|1.76
|4328.45
|3159.9
|5798.44
|NTC Industries
|110.4
|0.85
|0.78
|142.8
|67.01
|131.86
|Golden Tobacco
|47.73
|0.0
|0.0
|64.7
|37.08
|84.05
The current price of ITC stock is ₹424.25 with a percent change of -0.39 and a net change of -1.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
ITC share price live: Today's Price range
ITC stock reached a low of ₹423 and a high of ₹427 on the current day.
Itc April futures opened at 425.7 as against previous close of 427.0
ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 425.2 with a bid price of 425.5 and an offer price of 425.55. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both at 3200. The open interest for ITC stands at 102,678,400. Investors can closely monitor the bid and offer prices along with the open interest to make informed trading decisions.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Itc Live Updates
ITC
ITC
The current price of ITC stock is ₹426.15 with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Itc share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.39%
|3 Months
|-9.01%
|6 Months
|-5.13%
|YTD
|-7.83%
|1 Year
|8.32%
The current price of ITC stock is ₹425.9 with a percent change of -0.98 and a net change of -4.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹430.1 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, ITC on the BSE had a trading volume of 806,008 shares with a closing price of ₹430.1.
