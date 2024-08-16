LIVE UPDATES

Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Shares Surge in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2024, 09:32 AM IST Trade

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2024, by 0.71 %. The stock closed at 491.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 495.4 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.