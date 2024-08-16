Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Shares Surge in Today's Trading Session

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹492.75 and closed at ₹489.85, after reaching a high of ₹498.95 and a low of ₹490. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹615107.71 crore. It recorded a trading volume of 155,962 shares on the BSE. ITC's 52-week high is ₹510.6, and its 52-week low is ₹399.3.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price is at ₹495.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹488.4 and ₹497.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹488.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 497.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ITC has risen by 0.57% today, currently trading at ₹494.70. Over the past year, ITC shares have increased by 9.57% to ₹494.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has surged by 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.09%
|3 Months
|6.15%
|6 Months
|19.6%
|YTD
|6.51%
|1 Year
|9.57%
Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|497.5
|Support 1
|488.4
|Resistance 2
|502.8
|Support 2
|484.6
|Resistance 3
|506.6
|Support 3
|479.3
Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹545.5, 10.9% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|13
|15
|Buy
|19
|19
|18
|17
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 155 k.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹498.95 & ₹490 yesterday to end at ₹491.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend