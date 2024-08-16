Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Shares Surge in Today's Trading Session

09:32 AM IST
Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2024, by 0.71 %. The stock closed at 491.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 495.4 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at 492.75 and closed at 489.85, after reaching a high of 498.95 and a low of 490. The company's market capitalization stood at 615107.71 crore. It recorded a trading volume of 155,962 shares on the BSE. ITC's 52-week high is 510.6, and its 52-week low is 399.3.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:32 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹495.4, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹491.9

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price is at 495.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 488.4 and 497.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 488.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 497.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 Aug 2024, 09:15 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Itc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ITC has risen by 0.57% today, currently trading at 494.70. Over the past year, ITC shares have increased by 9.57% to 494.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has surged by 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.09%
3 Months6.15%
6 Months19.6%
YTD6.51%
1 Year9.57%
16 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1497.5Support 1488.4
Resistance 2502.8Support 2484.6
Resistance 3506.6Support 3479.3
16 Aug 2024, 08:35 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 545.5, 10.9% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121315
    Buy19191817
    Hold4433
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell0000
16 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19507 k

Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 155 k.

16 Aug 2024, 08:05 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹489.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 498.95 & 490 yesterday to end at 491.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

