Itc Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹460 and closed slightly higher at ₹460.6. The stock reached a high of ₹474.35 and a low of ₹451.6 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹588,008.2 crore, ITC's performance reflects its stability within a 52-week range, having a high of ₹528.55 and a low of ₹399.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 531,550 shares.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|478.95
|Support 1
|456.2
|Resistance 2
|488.05
|Support 2
|442.55
|Resistance 3
|501.7
|Support 3
|433.45
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹540.0, 14.86% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹420.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹588.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Buy
|20
|20
|20
|20
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 137.47% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 531 k.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹474.35 & ₹451.6 yesterday to end at ₹470.15. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend