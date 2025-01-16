Itc Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹437 and closed slightly lower at ₹436.7, with a trading range between a high of ₹441.8 and a low of ₹435.45. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹601,919.60 crore. Over the past year, ITC's shares reached a 52-week high of ₹498.94 and a low of ₹376.93. The BSE recorded a volume of 347,419 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|440.75
|Support 1
|434.3
|Resistance 2
|444.5
|Support 2
|431.6
|Resistance 3
|447.2
|Support 3
|427.85
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹539.0, 23.28% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹420.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹588.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Buy
|21
|21
|20
|20
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.63% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 717 k.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹441.8 & ₹435.45 yesterday to end at ₹437.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend