Itc Share Price Highlights : Itc closed today at ₹431.25, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹427.85

Itc Share Price Highlights : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at ₹430.45, reached a high of ₹433.2, and a low of ₹426.8 before closing at ₹429.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹534158.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹499.6 and the low was ₹399.3. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 312010 shares.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc has a 20.15% MF holding & 15.44% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 20.28% in to 20.15% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 14.23% in to 15.44% in quarter.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc has a Return on Equity (ROE) of 29.16% in the most recent fiscal year. It also achieved a return on investment (ROI) of 28.54% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 29.64% and 31.23% respectively.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc has shown an EPS growth of 9.98% and a revenue growth of 14.19% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue was 764522.90 cr, which is slightly lower (-0.09%) than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a -5.99% revenue growth and -0.12% profit growth in the fourth quarter.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Today, the stock price of Itc has increased by 0.79% to reach ₹431.25, in line with the upward trend seen in its peer companies like Godfrey Phillips India, VST Industries, NTC Industries, and Golden Tobacco. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also recorded gains of 0.92% and 0.93% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ITC
|431.25
|3.4
|0.79
|499.6
|399.3
|535958.27
|Godfrey Phillips India
|3608.45
|59.3
|1.67
|3687.65
|1605.05
|18761.75
|VST Industries
|3918.95
|0.9
|0.02
|4328.45
|3159.9
|6050.86
|NTC Industries
|127.8
|2.4
|1.91
|154.0
|67.01
|152.64
|Golden Tobacco
|38.9
|0.0
|0.0
|64.7
|37.08
|68.5
Itc Share Price Today Live: ITC share price live: Today's Price range
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock price of ITC reached a high of ₹432.45 and a low of ₹423.1 on the current trading day.
Itc Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.93%; Futures open interest increased by 4.21%
Itc Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Itc indicates potential for positive price movement in the upcoming days, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Itc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 200.71% higher than yesterday
Itc Share Price Today Live: The volume traded by 3 PM today is 200.71% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹431.25, up by 0.79%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed today at ₹431.25, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹427.85
Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc share price closed the day at ₹431.25 - a 0.79% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 434.2 , 437.1 , 442.75. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 425.65 , 420.0 , 417.1.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Itc Share Price Today Live:
Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc trading at ₹430.75, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹427.85
Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc share price is at ₹430.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹425.45 and ₹431.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹425.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 431.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc Short Term and Long Term Trends
Itc Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Itc share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|432.17
|10 Days
|434.68
|20 Days
|431.39
|50 Days
|422.88
|100 Days
|435.48
|300 Days
|440.97
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 160.34% higher than yesterday
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Itc until 2 PM is 160.34% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹428.9, showing a 0.25% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc reached a high of 425.8 and a low of 423.1 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance at 426.7 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|426.3
|Support 1
|423.6
|Resistance 2
|427.4
|Support 2
|422.0
|Resistance 3
|429.0
|Support 3
|420.9
Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc trading at ₹423.85, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹427.85
Itc Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Itc has broken the first support of ₹425.45 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹422.85. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹422.85 then there can be further negative price movement.
Itc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 149.88% higher than yesterday
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of ITC until 1 PM has increased by 149.88% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹424.4, showing a decrease of -0.81%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume may signal further price declines.
Itc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc reached a peak of 428.45 and a bottom of 423.2 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 426.45 and 425.1, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders may consider closing current long positions, while new investors could assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|426.7
|Support 1
|421.45
|Resistance 2
|430.2
|Support 2
|419.7
|Resistance 3
|431.95
|Support 3
|416.2
Itc Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.23%; Futures open interest increased by 2.21%
Itc Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price combined with an increase in open interest for Itc indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Itc Share Price Today Live: ITC share price live: Today's Price range
Itc Share Price Today Live: Today, ITC stock hit a low of ₹425 and a high of ₹430.3.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 134.07% higher than yesterday
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The volume of trading for ITC until 12 AM has increased by 134.07% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹426.9, reflecting a slight decrease of -0.22%. Volume traded is a key factor in analyzing trends alongside price. A rise in price accompanied by a higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signify further price declines.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 428.75 and 426.05 in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 426.05 and selling near the hourly resistance at 428.75.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|429.7
|Support 1
|426.45
|Resistance 2
|431.6
|Support 2
|425.1
|Resistance 3
|432.95
|Support 3
|423.2
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|432.17
|10 Days
|434.68
|20 Days
|431.39
|50 Days
|422.88
|100 Days
|435.48
|300 Days
|440.97
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc Short Term and Long Term Trends
Itc Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Itc share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹429.95, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹427.85
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price is at ₹429.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹425.45 and ₹431.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹425.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 431.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Itc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 150.78% higher than yesterday
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of ITC by 11 AM is 150.78% higher than the previous day, with the price at ₹428.2, up by 0.08%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Itc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 428.97 and 426.02 levels in the past hour. Traders could think about employing rangebound trading tactics by purchasing close to the hourly support of 426.02 and selling near the hourly resistance of 428.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|428.75
|Support 1
|426.05
|Resistance 2
|429.9
|Support 2
|424.5
|Resistance 3
|431.45
|Support 3
|423.35
Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc trading at ₹428.2, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹427.85
Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc share price is at ₹428.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹425.45 and ₹431.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹425.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 431.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 97.66% higher than yesterday
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded of ITC until 10 AM is 97.66% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹426.25, showing a decrease of -0.37%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc touched a high of 428.95 & a low of 426.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|428.97
|Support 1
|426.02
|Resistance 2
|430.43
|Support 2
|424.53
|Resistance 3
|431.92
|Support 3
|423.07
Itc Share Price Live Updates:
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.23%; Futures open interest increased by 0.28%
Itc Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Itc indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, so traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹428.8, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹427.85
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price is at ₹428.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹425.45 and ₹431.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹425.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 431.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Itc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Itc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ITC has increased by 0.25% today, reaching ₹428.90. Over the past year, ITC shares have gained 1.53% to also reach ₹428.90. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 20.66% to 22,200.55 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.99%
|3 Months
|2.29%
|6 Months
|-3.2%
|YTD
|-7.42%
|1 Year
|1.53%
Itc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|431.95
|Support 1
|425.45
|Resistance 2
|435.85
|Support 2
|422.85
|Resistance 3
|438.45
|Support 3
|418.95
Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14711 k
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 312 k.
Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹429.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹433.2 & ₹426.8 yesterday to end at ₹429.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
