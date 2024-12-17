Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC Ltd. opened and closed at ₹470.15, with a high of ₹474.15 and a low of ₹468. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹588,133.3 crore. Over the past year, ITC's stock reached a 52-week high of ₹528.55 and a low of ₹399.30. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 307,780 shares for the day, indicating active investor participation.
Itc Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹467.25, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹470.05
Itc Live Updates: Itc share price is at ₹467.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹467.17 and ₹473.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹467.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 473.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ITC has decreased by 0.26%, currently trading at ₹468.85. Over the past year, ITC shares have appreciated by 2.60%, reaching ₹468.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 15.17%, reaching 24,668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.11%
|3 Months
|-6.63%
|6 Months
|9.03%
|YTD
|1.73%
|1 Year
|2.6%
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|473.57
|Support 1
|467.17
|Resistance 2
|477.18
|Support 2
|464.38
|Resistance 3
|479.97
|Support 3
|460.77
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹540.0, 14.88% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹420.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹588.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Buy
|20
|20
|20
|20
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13453 k
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 307 k.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed at ₹470.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹474.15 & ₹468 yesterday to end at ₹470.05. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend