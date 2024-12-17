Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went down today, 17 Dec 2024, by -0.6 %. The stock closed at 470.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 467.25 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC Ltd. opened and closed at 470.15, with a high of 474.15 and a low of 468. The company's market capitalization stood at 588,133.3 crore. Over the past year, ITC's stock reached a 52-week high of 528.55 and a low of 399.30. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 307,780 shares for the day, indicating active investor participation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:34 AM IST Itc Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹467.25, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹470.05

Itc Live Updates: Itc share price is at 467.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 467.17 and 473.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 467.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 473.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 Dec 2024, 09:17 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ITC has decreased by 0.26%, currently trading at 468.85. Over the past year, ITC shares have appreciated by 2.60%, reaching 468.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 15.17%, reaching 24,668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.11%
3 Months-6.63%
6 Months9.03%
YTD1.73%
1 Year2.6%
17 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1473.57Support 1467.17
Resistance 2477.18Support 2464.38
Resistance 3479.97Support 3460.77
17 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 540.0, 14.88% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 420.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 588.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111111
    Buy20202020
    Hold2223
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
17 Dec 2024, 08:21 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13453 k

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 307 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed at ₹470.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 474.15 & 468 yesterday to end at 470.05. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

