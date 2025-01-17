Itc Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹440.95 and closed at ₹437.20, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹440.95 and a low of ₹431.25 during the session. ITC's market capitalization stands at ₹595,726.30 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹498.94 and a low of ₹376.93. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 162,620 shares for the day.
17 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed at ₹437.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
