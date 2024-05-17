Itc Share Price Highlights : Itc closed today at ₹436.6, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹431.25

Itc Share Price Highlights : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at ₹429.15, closed at ₹427.85 with a high of ₹432.45 and a low of ₹423.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹538403.61 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹499.6 and ₹399.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 648952 shares traded.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc has a 20.15% MF holding & 15.44% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 20.28% in to 20.15% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 14.23% in to 15.44% in quarter.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc had a ROE of 29.16% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 28.54%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 29.64% and 31.23% respectively.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc has shown an EPS growth of 9.98% and a revenue growth of 14.19% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company has generated a revenue of 764522.90 cr, which is slightly lower (-0.09%) than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of -5.99% and a profit growth of -0.12% in the upcoming quarter 4.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of ITC increased by 1.24% to reach ₹436.6, outperforming its peers. While NTC Industries is experiencing a decline, Godfrey Phillips India, VST Industries, and Golden Tobacco are all seeing gains. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ITC
|436.6
|5.35
|1.24
|499.6
|399.3
|542607.25
|Godfrey Phillips India
|3994.6
|386.15
|10.7
|3687.65
|1605.05
|20769.49
|VST Industries
|4046.0
|131.75
|3.37
|4328.45
|3159.9
|6247.02
|NTC Industries
|127.0
|-0.8
|-0.63
|154.0
|67.01
|151.69
|Golden Tobacco
|38.9
|0.0
|0.0
|64.7
|37.08
|68.5
Itc Share Price Today Live: ITC stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹429 and a high of ₹437.7.
Itc Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.96%; Futures open interest increased by 1.69%
Itc Share Price Today Live: An increased futures price and higher open interest in Itc indicate a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed today at ₹436.6, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹431.25
Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc share price closed the day at ₹436.6 - a 1.24% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 439.63 , 442.87 , 448.23. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 431.03 , 425.67 , 422.43.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Itc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -49.07% lower than yesterday
Itc Share Price Today Live: The volume traded by 3 PM is 49.07% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹436.6, a decrease of 1.24%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest further price declines.
Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc trading at ₹435.95, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹431.25
Itc Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Itc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹434.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹437.1. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹437.1 then there can be further positive price movement.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc Short Term and Long Term Trends
Itc Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Itc share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|429.56
|10 Days
|433.91
|20 Days
|431.47
|50 Days
|423.15
|100 Days
|435.22
|300 Days
|440.64
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -37.30% lower than yesterday
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Itc traded until 2 PM is 37.30% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹435.9, down by 1.08%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, to analyze trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc reached a peak of 435.7 and a low of 434.45 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance of 435.73 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|435.58
|Support 1
|434.33
|Resistance 2
|436.27
|Support 2
|433.77
|Resistance 3
|436.83
|Support 3
|433.08
Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc trading at ₹435, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹431.25
Itc Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Itc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹434.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹437.1. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹437.1 then there can be further positive price movement.
Itc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -31.15% lower than yesterday
Itc Share Price Today Live: The volume of ITC traded by 1 PM is 31.15% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹435.2, a decrease of 0.92%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume suggests a stable upward trend, whereas a price decrease with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Itc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 435.53 and 433.88 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 433.88 and selling near the hourly resistance at 435.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|435.73
|Support 1
|434.13
|Resistance 2
|436.57
|Support 2
|433.37
|Resistance 3
|437.33
|Support 3
|432.53
Itc Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.87%; Futures open interest increased by 0.73%
Itc Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Itc indicates potential for positive price movement in the future. Traders may consider holding onto their long positions.
Itc Share Price Today Live: ITC stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹429 and a high of ₹436.05 on the current day.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -18.45% lower than yesterday
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded by 12 AM is down by 18.45% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹434.65, showing a decrease of 0.79%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key metric for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a probable sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 436.15 and 433.85 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 433.85 and selling near the hourly resistance at 436.15.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|435.53
|Support 1
|433.88
|Resistance 2
|436.27
|Support 2
|432.97
|Resistance 3
|437.18
|Support 3
|432.23
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹435.25, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹431.25
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Itc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹434.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹437.1. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹437.1 then there can be further positive price movement.
Itc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -15.62% lower than yesterday
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume up to 11 AM is down by 15.62% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹433.95, a decrease of 0.63%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Itc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 435.23 and 431.38 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 431.38 and selling near the hourly resistance of 435.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|436.15
|Support 1
|433.85
|Resistance 2
|437.25
|Support 2
|432.65
|Resistance 3
|438.45
|Support 3
|431.55
Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc trading at ₹434.9, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹431.25
Itc Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Itc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹434.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹437.1. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹437.1 then there can be further positive price movement.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -19.53% lower than yesterday
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The volume of shares traded until 10 AM is down by 19.53% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹434.15, showing a decrease of 0.67%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc touched a high of 434.45 & a low of 430.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|435.23
|Support 1
|431.38
|Resistance 2
|436.77
|Support 2
|429.07
|Resistance 3
|439.08
|Support 3
|427.53
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.06%; Futures open interest increased by 0.49%
Itc Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in ITC indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹431.1, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹431.25
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price is at ₹431.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹425.65 and ₹434.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹425.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 434.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Itc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Itc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ITC has decreased by 0.35% and is currently trading at ₹429.75. Over the past year, the price of ITC shares has increased by 1.52% to ₹429.75. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 22.52% to 22,403.85 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.49%
|3 Months
|4.48%
|6 Months
|-1.64%
|YTD
|-6.63%
|1 Year
|1.52%
Itc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|434.2
|Support 1
|425.65
|Resistance 2
|437.1
|Support 2
|420.0
|Resistance 3
|442.75
|Support 3
|417.1
Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15496 k
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.77% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 648 k.
Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹427.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹432.45 & ₹423.1 yesterday to end at ₹427.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
