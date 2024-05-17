Active Stocks
Itc Share Price Highlights : Itc closed today at ₹436.6, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹431.25

Itc Share Price Highlights : Itc stock price went up today, 17 May 2024, by 1.24 %. The stock closed at 431.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 436.6 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Highlights

Itc Share Price Highlights : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at 429.15, closed at 427.85 with a high of 432.45 and a low of 423.1. The market capitalization stood at 538403.61 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 499.6 and 399.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 648952 shares traded.

17 May 2024, 08:02:13 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc has a 20.15% MF holding & 15.44% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 20.28% in to 20.15% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 14.23% in to 15.44% in quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:30:55 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc had a ROE of 29.16% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 28.54%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 29.64% and 31.23% respectively.

17 May 2024, 07:03:13 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc has shown an EPS growth of 9.98% and a revenue growth of 14.19% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company has generated a revenue of 764522.90 cr, which is slightly lower (-0.09%) than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of -5.99% and a profit growth of -0.12% in the upcoming quarter 4.

17 May 2024, 06:37:13 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 500.0, 14.52% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151615
    Buy17171717
    Hold3334
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
17 May 2024, 06:04:37 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of ITC increased by 1.24% to reach 436.6, outperforming its peers. While NTC Industries is experiencing a decline, Godfrey Phillips India, VST Industries, and Golden Tobacco are all seeing gains. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ITC436.65.351.24499.6399.3542607.25
Godfrey Phillips India3994.6386.1510.73687.651605.0520769.49
VST Industries4046.0131.753.374328.453159.96247.02
NTC Industries127.0-0.8-0.63154.067.01151.69
Golden Tobacco38.90.00.064.737.0868.5
17 May 2024, 05:30:44 PM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: ITC share price live: Today's Price range

Itc Share Price Today Live: ITC stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 429 and a high of 437.7.

17 May 2024, 04:32:32 PM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.96%; Futures open interest increased by 1.69%

Itc Share Price Today Live: An increased futures price and higher open interest in Itc indicate a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

17 May 2024, 03:53:37 PM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed today at ₹436.6, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹431.25

Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc share price closed the day at 436.6 - a 1.24% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 439.63 , 442.87 , 448.23. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 431.03 , 425.67 , 422.43.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:46:16 PM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -49.07% lower than yesterday

Itc Share Price Today Live: The volume traded by 3 PM is 49.07% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 436.6, a decrease of 1.24%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest further price declines.

17 May 2024, 03:37:39 PM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live:

17 May 2024, 03:19:32 PM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc trading at ₹435.95, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹431.25

Itc Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Itc has surpassed the first resistance of 434.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 437.1. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 437.1 then there can be further positive price movement.

17 May 2024, 03:03:45 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc Short Term and Long Term Trends

Itc Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Itc share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish

17 May 2024, 03:00:01 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days429.56
10 Days433.91
20 Days431.47
50 Days423.15
100 Days435.22
300 Days440.64
17 May 2024, 02:45:48 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -37.30% lower than yesterday

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Itc traded until 2 PM is 37.30% lower than yesterday, with the price at 435.9, down by 1.08%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, to analyze trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 02:41:17 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc reached a peak of 435.7 and a low of 434.45 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance of 435.73 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1435.58Support 1434.33
Resistance 2436.27Support 2433.77
Resistance 3436.83Support 3433.08
17 May 2024, 02:18:24 PM IST

17 May 2024, 02:07:27 PM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc trading at ₹435, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹431.25

Itc Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Itc has surpassed the first resistance of 434.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 437.1. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 437.1 then there can be further positive price movement.

17 May 2024, 01:55:40 PM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -31.15% lower than yesterday

Itc Share Price Today Live: The volume of ITC traded by 1 PM is 31.15% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 435.2, a decrease of 0.92%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume suggests a stable upward trend, whereas a price decrease with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 01:33:46 PM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 435.53 and 433.88 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 433.88 and selling near the hourly resistance at 435.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1435.73Support 1434.13
Resistance 2436.57Support 2433.37
Resistance 3437.33Support 3432.53
17 May 2024, 01:14:14 PM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.87%; Futures open interest increased by 0.73%

Itc Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Itc indicates potential for positive price movement in the future. Traders may consider holding onto their long positions.

17 May 2024, 01:09:37 PM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: ITC share price live: Today's Price range

Itc Share Price Today Live: ITC stock's price fluctuated between a low of 429 and a high of 436.05 on the current day.

17 May 2024, 12:48:34 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -18.45% lower than yesterday

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded by 12 AM is down by 18.45% compared to yesterday, with the price at 434.65, showing a decrease of 0.79%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key metric for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a probable sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 12:41:02 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 436.15 and 433.85 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 433.85 and selling near the hourly resistance at 436.15.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1435.53Support 1433.88
Resistance 2436.27Support 2432.97
Resistance 3437.18Support 3432.23
17 May 2024, 12:28:49 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days429.56
10 Days433.91
20 Days431.47
50 Days423.15
100 Days435.22
300 Days440.64
17 May 2024, 12:20:35 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc Short Term and Long Term Trends

Itc Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Itc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

17 May 2024, 12:15:09 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹435.25, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹431.25

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Itc has surpassed the first resistance of 434.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 437.1. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 437.1 then there can be further positive price movement.

17 May 2024, 11:54:37 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -15.62% lower than yesterday

Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume up to 11 AM is down by 15.62% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 433.95, a decrease of 0.63%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal a further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 11:35:45 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 435.23 and 431.38 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 431.38 and selling near the hourly resistance of 435.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1436.15Support 1433.85
Resistance 2437.25Support 2432.65
Resistance 3438.45Support 3431.55
17 May 2024, 11:21:29 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc trading at ₹434.9, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹431.25

Itc Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Itc has surpassed the first resistance of 434.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 437.1. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 437.1 then there can be further positive price movement.

17 May 2024, 11:11:38 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Itc Share Price Today Live: Today, Itc's stock price rose by 0.8% to reach 434.7, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. NTC Industries is declining, but Godfrey Phillips India, VST Industries, and Golden Tobacco are all seeing an increase in their stock prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.23% and 0.32% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ITC434.73.450.8499.6399.3540245.93
Godfrey Phillips India3800.0191.555.313687.651605.0519757.69
VST Industries3983.669.351.774328.453159.96150.68
NTC Industries126.95-0.85-0.67154.067.01151.63
Golden Tobacco38.90.00.064.737.0868.5
17 May 2024, 11:02:50 AM IST

17 May 2024, 10:54:35 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -19.53% lower than yesterday

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The volume of shares traded until 10 AM is down by 19.53% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 434.15, showing a decrease of 0.67%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 10:36:20 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc touched a high of 434.45 & a low of 430.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1435.23Support 1431.38
Resistance 2436.77Support 2429.07
Resistance 3439.08Support 3427.53
17 May 2024, 10:13:50 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 09:56:32 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Itc has increased by 0.21% to reach 432.15, in line with the upward trend of its industry counterparts including Godfrey Phillips India, VST Industries, NTC Industries, and Golden Tobacco. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by -0.2% and -0.08% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ITC432.150.90.21499.6399.3537076.79
Godfrey Phillips India3817.05208.65.783687.651605.0519846.34
VST Industries3971.056.751.454328.453159.96131.22
NTC Industries129.31.51.17154.067.01154.44
Golden Tobacco38.90.00.064.737.0868.5
17 May 2024, 09:45:25 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.06%; Futures open interest increased by 0.49%

Itc Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in ITC indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

17 May 2024, 09:31:06 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹431.1, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹431.25

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price is at 431.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 425.65 and 434.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 425.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 434.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:18:32 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Itc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ITC has decreased by 0.35% and is currently trading at 429.75. Over the past year, the price of ITC shares has increased by 1.52% to 429.75. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 22.52% to 22,403.85 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.49%
3 Months4.48%
6 Months-1.64%
YTD-6.63%
1 Year1.52%
17 May 2024, 08:49:54 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1434.2Support 1425.65
Resistance 2437.1Support 2420.0
Resistance 3442.75Support 3417.1
17 May 2024, 08:33:54 AM IST

17 May 2024, 08:20:56 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15496 k

Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.77% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 648 k.

17 May 2024, 08:02:25 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹427.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 432.45 & 423.1 yesterday to end at 427.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
