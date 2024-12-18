Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹469.35 and closed slightly higher at ₹470.05. The stock reached a high of ₹475.85 and a low of ₹463.15, reflecting a range of volatility. With a market capitalization of ₹587,487.4 crores, ITC's 52-week high stands at ₹528.55, while the 52-week low is ₹399.30. The BSE volume for the day was 467,784 shares, indicating active trading.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.02%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.33%
Itc Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures prices combined with a decline in open interest in ITC indicates that the current bullish trend may be slowing down, and the stock could reach a peak or begin to reverse in the near future.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: ITC share price live: Today's Price range
Itc Share Price Live Updates: ITC stock today recorded a low of ₹467 and reached a high of ₹473.95. This range indicates a modest volatility within the trading session, reflecting investor activity and market sentiment surrounding the stock.
ITC fixes January 6 as record date for demerger of its hotels business
Itc Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 6.49% higher than yesterday
Itc Live Updates: The trading volume for ITC until midnight has increased by 6.49% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹467.65, reflecting a decrease of 0.47%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. When there is positive price movement coupled with high volume, it indicates a potential for a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, if there is negative price movement with high volume, it may signal a further decline in prices.
Itc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Itc Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 471.18 and 468.93 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 468.93 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 471.18. Please note that your data is current only up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|470.57
|Support 1
|469.27
|Resistance 2
|471.28
|Support 2
|468.68
|Resistance 3
|471.87
|Support 3
|467.97
Itc Live Updates: Itc Short Term and Long Term Trends
Itc Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Itc share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Itc Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|465.28
|10 Days
|468.19
|20 Days
|469.84
|50 Days
|480.69
|100 Days
|491.54
|300 Days
|459.88
Itc Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹470, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹469.85
Itc Live Updates: Itc share price is at ₹470 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹463.17 and ₹475.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹463.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 475.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 89.01% higher than yesterday
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of ITC up to 12 AM has increased by 89.01% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹470.1, reflecting a rise of 0.05%. Analyzing volume traded is crucial alongside price to identify market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 471.33 and 468.38 in the past hour. Traders might look into rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 468.38 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 471.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|471.18
|Support 1
|468.93
|Resistance 2
|472.42
|Support 2
|467.92
|Resistance 3
|473.43
|Support 3
|466.68
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹469.35, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹469.85
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price is at ₹469.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹463.17 and ₹475.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹463.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 475.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ITC decreased by 0.1% today, settling at ₹469.4, while its competitors displayed mixed performance. Companies like Godfrey Phillips India, VST Industries, and NTC Industries experienced declines, whereas Golden Tobacco saw an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex dropped by 0.42% and 0.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ITC
|469.4
|-0.45
|-0.1
|528.55
|399.3
|586032.83
|Godfrey Phillips India
|5771.05
|-127.6
|-2.16
|8480.0
|2040.05
|30005.95
|VST Industries
|350.5
|-6.8
|-1.9
|486.7
|294.18
|541.17
|NTC Industries
|262.8
|-1.75
|-0.66
|294.9
|83.15
|313.89
|Golden Tobacco
|42.0
|0.0
|0.0
|60.9
|36.0
|73.96
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹540.0, 14.89% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹420.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹588.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Buy
|20
|20
|20
|20
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 233.62% higher than yesterday
Itc Live Updates: As of 10 AM, ITC's trading volume has surged to 233.62% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at ₹470.8, reflecting a 0.2% increase. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume could signal a further downturn.
Itc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Itc Live Updates: Itc touched a high of 471.35 & a low of 468.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|471.33
|Support 1
|468.38
|Resistance 2
|472.82
|Support 2
|466.92
|Resistance 3
|474.28
|Support 3
|465.43
Itc Live Updates: Stock Peers
Itc Live Updates: ITC's share price increased by 0.3% today, reaching ₹471.25, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Companies like Godfrey Phillips India, VST Industries, and NTC Industries are seeing declines, whereas Golden Tobacco's stock is rising. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and up by 0.17%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ITC
|471.25
|1.4
|0.3
|528.55
|399.3
|588342.5
|Godfrey Phillips India
|5813.8
|-84.85
|-1.44
|8480.0
|2040.05
|30228.23
|VST Industries
|353.45
|-3.85
|-1.08
|486.7
|294.18
|545.73
|NTC Industries
|260.0
|-4.55
|-1.72
|294.9
|83.15
|310.54
|Golden Tobacco
|42.0
|0.0
|0.0
|60.9
|36.0
|73.96
Itc Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.28%; Futures open interest increased by 0.02%
Itc Live Updates: An increase in the futures price, combined with higher open interest in ITC, indicates a potential for upward price movement in the near term. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Itc Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹470.65, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹469.85
Itc Live Updates: Itc share price is at ₹470.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹463.17 and ₹475.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹463.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 475.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ITC has increased by 0.53%, currently trading at ₹472.35. Over the past year, ITC shares have seen a price increase of 3.96%, reaching ₹472.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 13.62%, reaching 24,297.95 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.88%
|3 Months
|-4.78%
|6 Months
|9.52%
|YTD
|1.61%
|1 Year
|3.96%
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|475.92
|Support 1
|463.17
|Resistance 2
|482.23
|Support 2
|456.73
|Resistance 3
|488.67
|Support 3
|450.42
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹540.0, 14.93% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹420.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹588.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Buy
|20
|20
|20
|20
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14052 k
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.54% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 467 k.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed at ₹470.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹475.85 & ₹463.15 yesterday to end at ₹469.85. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend