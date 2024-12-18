Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 01:14 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2024, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 469.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 470 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at 469.35 and closed slightly higher at 470.05. The stock reached a high of 475.85 and a low of 463.15, reflecting a range of volatility. With a market capitalization of 587,487.4 crores, ITC's 52-week high stands at 528.55, while the 52-week low is 399.30. The BSE volume for the day was 467,784 shares, indicating active trading.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:14 PM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.02%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.33%

Itc Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures prices combined with a decline in open interest in ITC indicates that the current bullish trend may be slowing down, and the stock could reach a peak or begin to reverse in the near future.

18 Dec 2024, 01:05 PM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: ITC share price live: Today's Price range

Itc Share Price Live Updates: ITC stock today recorded a low of 467 and reached a high of 473.95. This range indicates a modest volatility within the trading session, reflecting investor activity and market sentiment surrounding the stock.

18 Dec 2024, 01:03 PM IST ITC fixes January 6 as record date for demerger of its hotels business

18 Dec 2024, 12:49 PM IST Itc Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 6.49% higher than yesterday

Itc Live Updates: The trading volume for ITC until midnight has increased by 6.49% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 467.65, reflecting a decrease of 0.47%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. When there is positive price movement coupled with high volume, it indicates a potential for a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, if there is negative price movement with high volume, it may signal a further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 12:33 PM IST Itc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 471.18 and 468.93 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 468.93 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 471.18. Please note that your data is current only up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1470.57Support 1469.27
Resistance 2471.28Support 2468.68
Resistance 3471.87Support 3467.97
18 Dec 2024, 12:26 PM IST Itc Live Updates: Itc Short Term and Long Term Trends

Itc Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Itc share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

18 Dec 2024, 12:20 PM IST Itc Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days465.28
10 Days468.19
20 Days469.84
50 Days480.69
100 Days491.54
300 Days459.88
18 Dec 2024, 12:18 PM IST Itc Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹470, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹469.85

Itc Live Updates: Itc share price is at 470 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 463.17 and 475.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 463.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 475.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 12:01 PM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 89.01% higher than yesterday

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of ITC up to 12 AM has increased by 89.01% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 470.1, reflecting a rise of 0.05%. Analyzing volume traded is crucial alongside price to identify market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 11:52 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 471.33 and 468.38 in the past hour. Traders might look into rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 468.38 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 471.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1471.18Support 1468.93
Resistance 2472.42Support 2467.92
Resistance 3473.43Support 3466.68
18 Dec 2024, 11:20 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹469.35, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹469.85

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price is at 469.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 463.17 and 475.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 463.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 475.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:12 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ITC decreased by 0.1% today, settling at 469.4, while its competitors displayed mixed performance. Companies like Godfrey Phillips India, VST Industries, and NTC Industries experienced declines, whereas Golden Tobacco saw an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex dropped by 0.42% and 0.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ITC469.4-0.45-0.1528.55399.3586032.83
Godfrey Phillips India5771.05-127.6-2.168480.02040.0530005.95
VST Industries350.5-6.8-1.9486.7294.18541.17
NTC Industries262.8-1.75-0.66294.983.15313.89
Golden Tobacco42.00.00.060.936.073.96
18 Dec 2024, 11:02 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 540.0, 14.89% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 420.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 588.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111111
    Buy20202020
    Hold2223
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
18 Dec 2024, 10:47 AM IST Itc Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 233.62% higher than yesterday

Itc Live Updates: As of 10 AM, ITC's trading volume has surged to 233.62% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at 470.8, reflecting a 0.2% increase. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume could signal a further downturn.

18 Dec 2024, 10:37 AM IST Itc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc Live Updates: Itc touched a high of 471.35 & a low of 468.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1471.33Support 1468.38
Resistance 2472.82Support 2466.92
Resistance 3474.28Support 3465.43
18 Dec 2024, 09:50 AM IST Itc Live Updates: Stock Peers

Itc Live Updates: ITC's share price increased by 0.3% today, reaching 471.25, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Companies like Godfrey Phillips India, VST Industries, and NTC Industries are seeing declines, whereas Golden Tobacco's stock is rising. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and up by 0.17%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ITC471.251.40.3528.55399.3588342.5
Godfrey Phillips India5813.8-84.85-1.448480.02040.0530228.23
VST Industries353.45-3.85-1.08486.7294.18545.73
NTC Industries260.0-4.55-1.72294.983.15310.54
Golden Tobacco42.00.00.060.936.073.96
18 Dec 2024, 09:44 AM IST Itc Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.28%; Futures open interest increased by 0.02%

Itc Live Updates: An increase in the futures price, combined with higher open interest in ITC, indicates a potential for upward price movement in the near term. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

18 Dec 2024, 09:38 AM IST Itc Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹470.65, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹469.85

Itc Live Updates: Itc share price is at 470.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 463.17 and 475.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 463.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 475.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:23 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ITC has increased by 0.53%, currently trading at 472.35. Over the past year, ITC shares have seen a price increase of 3.96%, reaching 472.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 13.62%, reaching 24,297.95 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.88%
3 Months-4.78%
6 Months9.52%
YTD1.61%
1 Year3.96%
18 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1475.92Support 1463.17
Resistance 2482.23Support 2456.73
Resistance 3488.67Support 3450.42
18 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 540.0, 14.93% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 420.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 588.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111111
    Buy20202020
    Hold2223
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
18 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14052 k

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.54% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 467 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed at ₹470.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 475.85 & 463.15 yesterday to end at 469.85. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.