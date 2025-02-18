Explore
Itc Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Itc Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2025, 09:22 AM IST
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went down today, 18 Feb 2025, by -0.50 %. The stock closed at 410.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 408.50 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at 408.55 and closed at 410.55, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 411.25 and a low of 406.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of 511,359.88 crore, ITC's performance reflects its stability in the market. The stock has a 52-week high of 498.94 and a low of 376.93, with a trading volume of 579,318 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 09:22:31 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ITC has decreased by 0.06% today, currently trading at 408.25. Over the past year, ITC's shares have increased by 6.75%, reaching 408.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22,959.50 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.35%
3 Months-5.79%
6 Months-13.87%
YTD-10.7%
1 Year6.75%
18 Feb 2025, 08:48:13 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1411.05Support 1406.4
Resistance 2413.55Support 2404.25
Resistance 3415.7Support 3401.75
18 Feb 2025, 08:33:50 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 517.0, 26.56% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 425.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 578.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121111
    Buy21202120
    Hold1222
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Feb 2025, 08:19:42 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15950 k

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 579 k.

18 Feb 2025, 08:00:11 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed at ₹410.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 411.25 & 406.65 yesterday to end at 408.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

