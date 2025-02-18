Itc Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹408.55 and closed at ₹410.55, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹411.25 and a low of ₹406.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹511,359.88 crore, ITC's performance reflects its stability in the market. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹498.94 and a low of ₹376.93, with a trading volume of 579,318 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ITC has decreased by 0.06% today, currently trading at ₹408.25. Over the past year, ITC's shares have increased by 6.75%, reaching ₹408.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22,959.50 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.35%
|3 Months
|-5.79%
|6 Months
|-13.87%
|YTD
|-10.7%
|1 Year
|6.75%
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|411.05
|Support 1
|406.4
|Resistance 2
|413.55
|Support 2
|404.25
|Resistance 3
|415.7
|Support 3
|401.75
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹517.0, 26.56% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹425.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹578.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|11
|11
|Buy
|21
|20
|21
|20
|Hold
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 579 k.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹411.25 & ₹406.65 yesterday to end at ₹408.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend