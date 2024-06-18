Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ITC opened at ₹430.5, closed at ₹430.3, with a high of ₹431.45 and a low of ₹429. The market cap stood at ₹538216.34 cr. The 52-week high was at ₹499.6, while the low was ₹399.3. The BSE volume recorded was 546453 shares.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹433, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹431.1
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Itc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹432.35 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹433.55. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹433.55 then there can be further positive price movement.
Itc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Itc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ITC has increased by 0.38% and is currently trading at ₹432.75. However, over the past year, the price of ITC shares has dropped by -3.78% to ₹432.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.11% to 23465.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.82%
|3 Months
|-2.94%
|6 Months
|-5.9%
|YTD
|-6.7%
|1 Year
|-3.78%
Itc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|432.35
|Support 1
|429.5
|Resistance 2
|433.55
|Support 2
|427.85
|Resistance 3
|435.2
|Support 3
|426.65
Itc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹500.0, 15.98% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|15
|16
|Buy
|19
|19
|17
|17
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16311 k
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 546 k.
Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹430.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹431.45 & ₹429 yesterday to end at ₹430.3. Investors should be wary as the stock may have breached crucial support levels, potentially leading to further price erosion in the future.