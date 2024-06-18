Explore
Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 18 Jun 2024, 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went up today, 18 Jun 2024, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 431.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 433 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates
Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ITC opened at 430.5, closed at 430.3, with a high of 431.45 and a low of 429. The market cap stood at 538216.34 cr. The 52-week high was at 499.6, while the low was 399.3. The BSE volume recorded was 546453 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 09:31:38 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹433, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹431.1

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Itc has surpassed the first resistance of 432.35 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 433.55. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 433.55 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Jun 2024, 09:19:16 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Itc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ITC has increased by 0.38% and is currently trading at 432.75. However, over the past year, the price of ITC shares has dropped by -3.78% to 432.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.11% to 23465.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.82%
3 Months-2.94%
6 Months-5.9%
YTD-6.7%
1 Year-3.78%
18 Jun 2024, 08:50:30 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1432.35Support 1429.5
Resistance 2433.55Support 2427.85
Resistance 3435.2Support 3426.65
18 Jun 2024, 08:34:59 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 500.0, 15.98% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131516
    Buy19191717
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
18 Jun 2024, 08:17:42 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16311 k

Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 546 k.

18 Jun 2024, 08:06:52 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹430.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 431.45 & 429 yesterday to end at 430.3. Investors should be wary as the stock may have breached crucial support levels, potentially leading to further price erosion in the future.

