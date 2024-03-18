Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc stock drops in trading today

Itc stock price went down today, 18 Mar 2024, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 419.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 418.5 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at ₹418.85 and closed at ₹419.8. The high for the day was ₹428.5 while the low was ₹415.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹523,660.08 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹499.6 and ₹367.44 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,973,464 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Mar 2024, 09:42:51 AM IST
Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹418.5, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹419.55
The current price of ITC stock is ₹418.5, with a percent change of -0.25% and a net change of -1.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
18 Mar 2024, 09:32:46 AM IST
Itc share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
1.34%
3 Months
-9.99%
6 Months
-6.52%
YTD
-9.31%
1 Year
10.55%
18 Mar 2024, 09:02:56 AM IST
Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹419.55, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹419.8
The current stock price of ITC is ₹419.55 with a percent change of -0.06% and a net change of -0.25.
18 Mar 2024, 08:00:39 AM IST
Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹419.8 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for ITC was 1,973,464 shares with a closing price of ₹419.8.
