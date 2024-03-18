Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc stock drops in trading today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at ₹418.85 and closed at ₹419.8. The high for the day was ₹428.5 while the low was ₹415.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹523,660.08 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹499.6 and ₹367.44 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,973,464 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of ITC stock is ₹418.5, with a percent change of -0.25% and a net change of -1.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.34%
|3 Months
|-9.99%
|6 Months
|-6.52%
|YTD
|-9.31%
|1 Year
|10.55%
The current stock price of ITC is ₹419.55 with a percent change of -0.06% and a net change of -0.25.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for ITC was 1,973,464 shares with a closing price of ₹419.8.
