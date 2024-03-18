Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc stock drops in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 18 Mar 2024, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 419.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 418.5 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at 418.85 and closed at 419.8. The high for the day was 428.5 while the low was 415.6. The market capitalization stood at 523,660.08 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 499.6 and 367.44 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,973,464 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2024, 09:42 AM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹418.5, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹419.55

The current price of ITC stock is 418.5, with a percent change of -0.25% and a net change of -1.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

18 Mar 2024, 09:32 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.34%
3 Months-9.99%
6 Months-6.52%
YTD-9.31%
1 Year10.55%
18 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹419.55, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹419.8

The current stock price of ITC is 419.55 with a percent change of -0.06% and a net change of -0.25.

18 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹419.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for ITC was 1,973,464 shares with a closing price of 419.8.

