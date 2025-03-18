Explore
Itc Share Price Highlights : Itc closed today at 409.15, up 0.33% from yesterday's 407.80
BackBack

Itc Share Price Highlights : Itc closed today at ₹409.15, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹407.80

11 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2025, 08:03 PM IST
Livemint

Itc Share Price Highlights : Itc stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2025, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 407.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 409.15 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Highlights Premium
Itc Share Price Highlights

Itc Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, ITC opened at 413.10 and closed slightly lower at 411.85. The stock reached a high of 416.20 and a low of 407.10 during the day. ITC's market capitalization stands at 510,258.92 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 498.94 and a low of 376.93, with a trading volume of 148,828 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 08:03:14 PM IST

Itc Live Updates: Shareholding information

Itc Live Updates: Itc has a 12.87% MF holding & 40.17% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 12.76% in to 12.87% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 40.53% in to 40.17% in quarter.

18 Mar 2025, 07:34:17 PM IST

Itc Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Itc has a ROE of 28.48% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 27.76% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 27.00% & 29.00% respectively.

18 Mar 2025, 07:04:26 PM IST

Itc Live Updates: Financial performance

Itc has delivered a EPS growth of 15.26% & a revenue growth of 13.07% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 821079.40 cr which is 6.86% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 0.04% for revenue & 3.07% in profit for the quarter 4.

18 Mar 2025, 06:32:09 PM IST

Itc Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 517.0, 26.28% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 425.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 578.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121211
    Buy21212120
    Hold1112
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Mar 2025, 06:04:18 PM IST

Itc Live Updates: Stock Peers

Itc Live Updates: ITC's share price increased by 0.39% today, reaching 409.40, while its competitors showed mixed results. NTC Industries experienced a decline, whereas Godfrey Phillips India, VST Industries, and Elitecon International saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Itc409.41.60.39498.94380.43512260.92
Godfrey Phillips India6154.0179.53.08480.02914.7531997.06
Vst Industries258.52.71.06486.7242.154390.91
Elitecon International276.555.41.99271.1511.0233.46
Ntc Industries184.0-2.15-1.15294.9100.3254.54
18 Mar 2025, 05:30:05 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price live: Today's Price range

Itc Share Price Live Updates: ITC stock experienced a trading range today with a low of 407.95 and a high of 412.25. The stock's fluctuations indicate a modest volatility within this range, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics throughout the trading session.

18 Mar 2025, 04:32:10 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.44%; Futures open interest increased by 2.37%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Itc suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

18 Mar 2025, 03:49:39 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed today at ₹409.15, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹407.80

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price closed the day at 409.15 - a 0.33% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 411.62 , 414.08 , 415.92. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 407.32 , 405.48 , 403.02.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

18 Mar 2025, 03:48:47 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 164.03% higher than yesterday

Itc Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, ITC's trading volume has increased by 164.03% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 409.15, reflecting a rise of 0.33%. Trading volume is a critical factor, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. When there is positive price movement accompanied by high volume, it often indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, if there is negative price movement alongside increased volume, it may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 03:30:01 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 03:17:43 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹409.15, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹407.80

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price is at 409.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 404.4 and 413.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 404.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 413.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 03:00:16 PM IST

Itc Live Updates: Itc Short Term and Long Term Trends

Itc Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Itc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 02:57:11 PM IST

Itc Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days407.78
10 Days403.71
20 Days404.45
50 Days425.85
100 Days437.24
300 Days443.29
18 Mar 2025, 02:45:45 PM IST

Itc Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 139.46% higher than yesterday

Itc Live Updates: As of 2 PM, ITC's trading volume has surged by 139.46% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at 409.40, reflecting an increase of 0.39%. Trading volume is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a potential for sustained upward momentum, while a negative price movement with elevated volume could signal a further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 02:34:05 PM IST

Itc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 410.33 and 408.73 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 408.73 and selling near hourly resistance 410.33 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1410.23Support 1408.93
Resistance 2410.92Support 2408.32
Resistance 3411.53Support 3407.63
18 Mar 2025, 02:10:01 PM IST

18 Mar 2025, 02:03:08 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹409.70, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹407.80

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price is at 409.70 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 404.4 and 413.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 404.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 413.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 01:48:59 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 176.20% higher than yesterday

Itc Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for ITC has surged by 176.20% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 409.75, reflecting a 0.48% increase. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 01:35:40 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 411.37 and 408.72 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 408.72 and selling near hourly resistance 411.37 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1410.33Support 1408.73
Resistance 2410.97Support 2407.77
Resistance 3411.93Support 3407.13
18 Mar 2025, 01:14:19 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.29%; Futures open interest increased by 1.76%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Itc suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

18 Mar 2025, 01:03:55 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price live: Today's Price range

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Today, ITC stock recorded a low of 407.95 and reached a high of 412.25. This indicates a price movement within a range of 4.30, reflecting moderate volatility in the stock's performance for the day.

18 Mar 2025, 12:48:18 PM IST

Itc Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 204.58% higher than yesterday

Itc Live Updates: As of midnight, the traded volume for ITC has surged by 204.58% compared to yesterday, with the stock price reaching 408.85, reflecting a modest increase of 0.26%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a potential sustainable increase, while a decline in price with high volume may suggest a further drop ahead.

18 Mar 2025, 12:36:43 PM IST

Itc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 411.48 and 408.73 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 408.73 and selling near hourly resistance 411.48 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1411.37Support 1408.72
Resistance 2413.13Support 2407.83
Resistance 3414.02Support 3406.07
18 Mar 2025, 12:22:40 PM IST

Itc Live Updates: Itc Short Term and Long Term Trends

Itc Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Itc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 12:22:10 PM IST

Itc Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days407.78
10 Days403.71
20 Days404.45
50 Days425.85
100 Days437.24
300 Days443.29
18 Mar 2025, 12:14:46 PM IST

Itc Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹411, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹407.80

Itc Live Updates: Itc share price is at 411 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 404.4 and 413.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 404.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 413.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:50:50 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 179.63% higher than yesterday

Itc Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, ITC's trading volume has surged by 179.63% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 411.55, reflecting a 0.92% increase. Trading volume is a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement paired with elevated volume could signal a potential decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 11:38:19 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 411.47 and 409.22 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 409.22 and selling near hourly resistance 411.47 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1411.48Support 1408.73
Resistance 2413.02Support 2407.52
Resistance 3414.23Support 3405.98
18 Mar 2025, 11:25:10 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹409.95, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹407.80

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price is at 409.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 404.4 and 413.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 404.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 413.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:16:57 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Today, ITC's share price increased by 0.54%, reaching 410, while its competitors are showing mixed results. VST Industries and NTC Industries are experiencing declines, whereas Godfrey Phillips India and Elitecon International are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.07% and 1.13%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Itc410.02.20.54498.94380.43513011.66
Godfrey Phillips India6012.137.60.638480.02914.7531259.26
Vst Industries255.35-0.45-0.18486.7242.154337.4
Elitecon International271.150.00.0271.1511.0232.81
Ntc Industries184.5-1.65-0.89294.9100.3255.23
18 Mar 2025, 11:02:11 AM IST

18 Mar 2025, 10:49:03 AM IST

Itc Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 181.94% higher than yesterday

Itc Live Updates: As of 10 AM, ITC's trading volume has surged by 181.94% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 410.60, reflecting an increase of 0.69%. Trading volume is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 10:34:39 AM IST

Itc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc Live Updates: Itc touched a high of 410.95 & a low of 408.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1411.47Support 1409.22
Resistance 2412.33Support 2407.83
Resistance 3413.72Support 3406.97
18 Mar 2025, 10:13:46 AM IST

Itc Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 09:55:01 AM IST

Itc Live Updates: Stock Peers

Itc Live Updates: The share price of ITC increased by 0.44% today, reaching 409.60, while its competitors displayed mixed performance. Companies like Godfrey Phillips India and NTC Industries experienced declines, whereas VST Industries and Elitecon International saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.85% and 0.75%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Itc409.61.80.44498.94380.43512511.16
Godfrey Phillips India5972.4-2.1-0.048480.02914.7531052.85
Vst Industries257.61.80.7486.7242.154375.62
Elitecon International271.150.00.0271.1511.0232.81
Ntc Industries180.0-6.15-3.3294.9100.0249.0
18 Mar 2025, 09:41:02 AM IST

Itc Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.65%; Futures open interest increased by 0.73%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Itc suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

18 Mar 2025, 09:32:25 AM IST

Itc Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹410.40, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹407.80

Itc Live Updates: Itc share price is at 410.40 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 404.4 and 413.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 404.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 413.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 09:16:27 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ITC has increased by 0.31%, currently trading at 409.05. Over the past year, ITC shares have appreciated by 2.89%, reaching 409.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.0%
3 Months1.1%
6 Months-15.63%
YTD-10.84%
1 Year2.89%
18 Mar 2025, 08:48:10 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1413.5Support 1404.4
Resistance 2419.4Support 2401.2
Resistance 3422.6Support 3395.3
18 Mar 2025, 08:33:16 AM IST

18 Mar 2025, 08:16:34 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13479 k

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 59.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 148 k.

18 Mar 2025, 08:03:11 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed at ₹411.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 416.20 & 407.10 yesterday to end at 407.80. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

