Itc Share Price Highlights : Itc closed today at 409.15, up 0.33% from yesterday's 407.80

Itc Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹413.10 and closed slightly lower at ₹411.85. The stock reached a high of ₹416.20 and a low of ₹407.10 during the day. ITC's market capitalization stands at ₹510,258.92 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹498.94 and a low of ₹376.93, with a trading volume of 148,828 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Live Updates: Itc has a 12.87% MF holding & 40.17% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 12.76% in to 12.87% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 40.53% in to 40.17% in quarter.
Itc has a ROE of 28.48% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 27.76% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 27.00% & 29.00% respectively.
Itc has delivered a EPS growth of 15.26% & a revenue growth of 13.07% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 821079.40 cr which is 6.86% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 0.04% for revenue & 3.07% in profit for the quarter 4.
Itc Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹517.0, 26.28% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹425.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹578.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Buy
|21
|21
|21
|20
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Itc Live Updates: ITC's share price increased by 0.39% today, reaching ₹409.40, while its competitors showed mixed results. NTC Industries experienced a decline, whereas Godfrey Phillips India, VST Industries, and Elitecon International saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Itc
|409.4
|1.6
|0.39
|498.94
|380.43
|512260.92
|Godfrey Phillips India
|6154.0
|179.5
|3.0
|8480.0
|2914.75
|31997.06
|Vst Industries
|258.5
|2.7
|1.06
|486.7
|242.15
|4390.91
|Elitecon International
|276.55
|5.4
|1.99
|271.15
|11.02
|33.46
|Ntc Industries
|184.0
|-2.15
|-1.15
|294.9
|100.3
|254.54
Itc Share Price Live Updates: ITC stock experienced a trading range today with a low of ₹407.95 and a high of ₹412.25. The stock's fluctuations indicate a modest volatility within this range, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics throughout the trading session.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price closed the day at ₹409.15 - a 0.33% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 411.62 , 414.08 , 415.92. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 407.32 , 405.48 , 403.02.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, ITC's trading volume has increased by 164.03% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹409.15, reflecting a rise of 0.33%. Trading volume is a critical factor, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. When there is positive price movement accompanied by high volume, it often indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, if there is negative price movement alongside increased volume, it may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price is at ₹409.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹404.4 and ₹413.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹404.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 413.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Itc Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Itc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|407.78
|10 Days
|403.71
|20 Days
|404.45
|50 Days
|425.85
|100 Days
|437.24
|300 Days
|443.29
Itc Live Updates: As of 2 PM, ITC's trading volume has surged by 139.46% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at ₹409.40, reflecting an increase of 0.39%. Trading volume is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a potential for sustained upward momentum, while a negative price movement with elevated volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Itc Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 410.33 and 408.73 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 408.73 and selling near hourly resistance 410.33 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|410.23
|Support 1
|408.93
|Resistance 2
|410.92
|Support 2
|408.32
|Resistance 3
|411.53
|Support 3
|407.63
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price is at ₹409.70 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹404.4 and ₹413.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹404.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 413.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for ITC has surged by 176.20% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹409.75, reflecting a 0.48% increase. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 411.37 and 408.72 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 408.72 and selling near hourly resistance 411.37 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|410.33
|Support 1
|408.73
|Resistance 2
|410.97
|Support 2
|407.77
|Resistance 3
|411.93
|Support 3
|407.13
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Today, ITC stock recorded a low of ₹407.95 and reached a high of ₹412.25. This indicates a price movement within a range of ₹4.30, reflecting moderate volatility in the stock's performance for the day.
Itc Live Updates: As of midnight, the traded volume for ITC has surged by 204.58% compared to yesterday, with the stock price reaching ₹408.85, reflecting a modest increase of 0.26%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a potential sustainable increase, while a decline in price with high volume may suggest a further drop ahead.
Itc Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 411.48 and 408.73 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 408.73 and selling near hourly resistance 411.48 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|411.37
|Support 1
|408.72
|Resistance 2
|413.13
|Support 2
|407.83
|Resistance 3
|414.02
|Support 3
|406.07
Itc Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Itc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|407.78
|10 Days
|403.71
|20 Days
|404.45
|50 Days
|425.85
|100 Days
|437.24
|300 Days
|443.29
Itc Live Updates: Itc share price is at ₹411 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹404.4 and ₹413.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹404.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 413.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, ITC's trading volume has surged by 179.63% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹411.55, reflecting a 0.92% increase. Trading volume is a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement paired with elevated volume could signal a potential decline in prices.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 411.47 and 409.22 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 409.22 and selling near hourly resistance 411.47 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|411.48
|Support 1
|408.73
|Resistance 2
|413.02
|Support 2
|407.52
|Resistance 3
|414.23
|Support 3
|405.98
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price is at ₹409.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹404.4 and ₹413.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹404.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 413.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Today, ITC's share price increased by 0.54%, reaching ₹410, while its competitors are showing mixed results. VST Industries and NTC Industries are experiencing declines, whereas Godfrey Phillips India and Elitecon International are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.07% and 1.13%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Itc
|410.0
|2.2
|0.54
|498.94
|380.43
|513011.66
|Godfrey Phillips India
|6012.1
|37.6
|0.63
|8480.0
|2914.75
|31259.26
|Vst Industries
|255.35
|-0.45
|-0.18
|486.7
|242.15
|4337.4
|Elitecon International
|271.15
|0.0
|0.0
|271.15
|11.02
|32.81
|Ntc Industries
|184.5
|-1.65
|-0.89
|294.9
|100.3
|255.23
Itc Live Updates: As of 10 AM, ITC's trading volume has surged by 181.94% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹410.60, reflecting an increase of 0.69%. Trading volume is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Itc Live Updates: Itc touched a high of 410.95 & a low of 408.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|411.47
|Support 1
|409.22
|Resistance 2
|412.33
|Support 2
|407.83
|Resistance 3
|413.72
|Support 3
|406.97
Itc Live Updates: The share price of ITC increased by 0.44% today, reaching ₹409.60, while its competitors displayed mixed performance. Companies like Godfrey Phillips India and NTC Industries experienced declines, whereas VST Industries and Elitecon International saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.85% and 0.75%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Itc
|409.6
|1.8
|0.44
|498.94
|380.43
|512511.16
|Godfrey Phillips India
|5972.4
|-2.1
|-0.04
|8480.0
|2914.75
|31052.85
|Vst Industries
|257.6
|1.8
|0.7
|486.7
|242.15
|4375.62
|Elitecon International
|271.15
|0.0
|0.0
|271.15
|11.02
|32.81
|Ntc Industries
|180.0
|-6.15
|-3.3
|294.9
|100.0
|249.0
Itc Live Updates: Itc share price is at ₹410.40 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹404.4 and ₹413.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹404.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 413.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ITC has increased by 0.31%, currently trading at ₹409.05. Over the past year, ITC shares have appreciated by 2.89%, reaching ₹409.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.0%
|3 Months
|1.1%
|6 Months
|-15.63%
|YTD
|-10.84%
|1 Year
|2.89%
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|413.5
|Support 1
|404.4
|Resistance 2
|419.4
|Support 2
|401.2
|Resistance 3
|422.6
|Support 3
|395.3
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 59.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 148 k.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹416.20 & ₹407.10 yesterday to end at ₹407.80. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.