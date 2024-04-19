Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc shares fall as market sentiment turns bearish

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of ITC opened at ₹426.45 and closed at ₹425.95. The high for the day was ₹426.55 and the low was ₹417.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹523047.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹499.6 and the 52-week low was ₹390.59. The BSE volume for the day was 695816 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
