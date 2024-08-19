Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went up today, 19 Aug 2024, by 2.17 %. The stock closed at 491.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 502.55 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at 496.9 and closed at 491.9. The stock reached a high of 504.35 and a low of 492.8 during the day. ITC has a market capitalization of 628,425.25 crore. The company's 52-week high is 510.6, while the 52-week low is 399.3. The trading volume on BSE for ITC was 981,207 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19127 k

Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 981 k.

19 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹491.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 504.35 & 492.8 yesterday to end at 502.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

