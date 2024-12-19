Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Shares Decline Amidst Negative Trading Day

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹473.95 and closed at ₹469.85, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹473.95 and a low of ₹467 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹588,676 crore. Over the past year, ITC's shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹528.55 and a low of ₹399.30, with a trading volume of 468,245 shares on the BSE.
Itc Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹469.35, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹470.65
Itc Live Updates: Itc share price is at ₹469.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹466.9 and ₹473.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹466.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 473.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Itc Live Updates: Price Analysis
Itc Live Updates: The share price of ITC has increased by 0.28%, currently trading at ₹471.95. Over the past year, ITC's shares have appreciated by 3.16%, reaching ₹471.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 12.98%, reaching 24,198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.13%
|3 Months
|-4.06%
|6 Months
|11.06%
|YTD
|1.82%
|1 Year
|3.16%
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|473.8
|Support 1
|466.9
|Resistance 2
|477.25
|Support 2
|463.45
|Resistance 3
|480.7
|Support 3
|460.0
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹540.0, 14.73% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹420.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹588.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Buy
|20
|20
|20
|20
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14340 k
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 468 k.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed at ₹469.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹473.95 & ₹467 yesterday to end at ₹470.65. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend