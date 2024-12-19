Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Shares Decline Amidst Negative Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Shares Decline Amidst Negative Trading Day

2 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 470.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 469.35 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates
Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at 473.95 and closed at 469.85, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 473.95 and a low of 467 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 588,676 crore. Over the past year, ITC's shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of 528.55 and a low of 399.30, with a trading volume of 468,245 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:30:03 AM IST

Itc Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹469.35, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹470.65

Itc Live Updates: Itc share price is at 469.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 466.9 and 473.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 466.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 473.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Dec 2024, 09:18:31 AM IST

Itc Live Updates: Price Analysis

Itc Live Updates: The share price of ITC has increased by 0.28%, currently trading at 471.95. Over the past year, ITC's shares have appreciated by 3.16%, reaching 471.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 12.98%, reaching 24,198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.13%
3 Months-4.06%
6 Months11.06%
YTD1.82%
1 Year3.16%
19 Dec 2024, 09:06:09 AM IST

ITC acquires 2.44% stake in EIH and 0.53% in Leela Mumbai for over ₹111 crore ahead of hotel demerger

ITC’s shareholding in EIH and HLV aggregates to 16.13 per cent and 8.11 per cent, of their paid-up share capital, respectively

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/itc-acquires-2-44-stake-in-eih-and-0-53-in-leela-mumbai-for-over-rs-111-crore-ahead-of-hotel-demerger-11734533336368.html

19 Dec 2024, 09:06:09 AM IST

Stocks to Watch: ITC, Bank of Baroda, Lupin, Brigade Enterprises, IOL Chemicals, and more

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-itc-bank-of-baroda-lupin-brigade-enterprises-iol-chemicals-and-more-11734546358309.html

19 Dec 2024, 08:46:05 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1473.8Support 1466.9
Resistance 2477.25Support 2463.45
Resistance 3480.7Support 3460.0
19 Dec 2024, 08:33:46 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 540.0, 14.73% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 420.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 588.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111111
    Buy20202020
    Hold2223
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
19 Dec 2024, 08:18:40 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14340 k

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 468 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:01:41 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed at ₹469.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 473.95 & 467 yesterday to end at 470.65. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

