Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Stock Rises in Positive Trading Today

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at ₹432.1, closed at ₹431.1, with a high of ₹434.25 and a low of ₹428.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹535344.86 crore. The 52-week high was ₹499.6 and the 52-week low was ₹399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 353,263 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of ITC increased by 0.05% today to reach ₹429, outperforming its peers. While Godfrey Phillips India and VST Industries are declining, NTC Industries and Golden Tobacco are experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ITC
|429.0
|0.2
|0.05
|499.6
|399.3
|535594.55
|Godfrey Phillips India
|4162.75
|-80.7
|-1.9
|4360.45
|1605.05
|21643.77
|VST Industries
|4185.35
|-13.55
|-0.32
|4522.45
|3159.9
|6462.18
|NTC Industries
|143.6
|0.0
|0.0
|167.8
|74.0
|171.52
|Golden Tobacco
|46.82
|0.0
|0.0
|64.7
|36.0
|82.44
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹428.95, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹428.8
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price is at ₹428.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹426.63 and ₹432.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹426.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 432.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Itc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Itc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ITC has increased by 0.30% today, reaching ₹430.10. However, over the past year, the price of ITC shares has dropped by -5.48% to ₹430.10. In contrast, Nifty has seen a 25.61% increase to 23557.90 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.87%
|3 Months
|-2.47%
|6 Months
|-6.0%
|YTD
|-7.22%
|1 Year
|-5.48%
Itc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|432.63
|Support 1
|426.63
|Resistance 2
|436.42
|Support 2
|424.42
|Resistance 3
|438.63
|Support 3
|420.63
Itc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹500.0, 16.6% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|15
|16
|Buy
|19
|19
|17
|17
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17029 k
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 353 k.
Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹431.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹434.25 & ₹428.2 yesterday to end at ₹431.1. Investors should be wary as the stock may have breached crucial support levels, potentially leading to further price erosion in the future.